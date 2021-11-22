It had been a long time since Pepephone made any changes to its Inimitable rate. It was last March when the operator decided to increase the cumulative gigs in its rate, going from the 31GB that it offered until then to the 39GB that it has offered until today, when has reported a new increase.

Through its social networks, and also informing its own customers, Pepephone has indicated that the cumulative gigs of its Inimitable rate are going up again. Starting today, Pepephone offers a monthly bonus of 42GB of data at your Inimitable rate and said bonus is extended to combinations with additional lines and fiber, its inimitable duo and trio.

42, the meaning of life

Pepephone herself refers to ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ in her statement, as 42 was the answer to the question ‘What is the meaning of life?’ offered by the supercomputer of the novel and the film, and 42 are the gigs that the operator now sews indivisibly at its Inimitable rates.

Pepephone goes up like this from 39 to 42GB the data bonus for users of its rate, both those who join from now on and those who were already customers of one of them. These 42GB arrive at the Pepephone catalog without increasing the price of the rate, without adding permanence of any kind and without more small print. Quite simply, your users now have bigger data bonuses to spend during the month.

These 42GB not only reach the Inimitable rate with a mobile line but, as we said before, the bonus of the other Inimitable rates of the operator is also increased. On the one hand, the inimitable duo (fiber and mobile line), and on the other hand that of inimitable threesome (fiber and two mobile lines).

Via | Pepephone