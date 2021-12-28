Sanamente.mx.-By starting the programs Monitors-Companions Y Let’s take care of those who take care of us, the National Institute of Psychiatry “Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz” (INPRFM), has provided mental health services to health personnel who have been in the first line of care of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Monitors-Accompanying Persons program, INPRFM specialists with the support of other health institutions, answered 1,359 calls received in the 800 953 17 05 by medical, nursing, paramedical, social work, laboratory, administration, cleaning, kitchen and security personnel of the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE), who manifested fatigue due to excessive working hours , known as Burnout syndrome, as well as emotional exhaustion.

In an interview on the occasion of the 42 anniversary of the INPRFM on December 26, the general director of the INPRFM, Eduardo Madrigal de León, reported that 171 interventions were carried out in emotional crises. Likewise, they provided specialized treatment to 254 people with anxiety, depression or some other mental health problem.

Likewise, the platform was launched Personal Health COVID, aimed at people who work in hospitals or health institutions; This tool includes nine central modules and three complementary ones, in which questionnaires are carried out to identify any mental illness.

Madrigal de León highlighted that through this intervention, health personnel are provided with tools to manage anxiety, depression and sleep difficulties, among others.

Another tool was the page misalud.unam.mx/covid19/, developed by the Ministry of Health, the Faculty of Psychology and the INPRFM for the detection of risks to mental health due to COVID-19.

This page allows detecting people who require psychological intervention, knowing the frequency of mental health problems in the population, as well as their needs to fight the pandemic.

The general director of INPRFM said that virtual clinics were established to assess people for a mental health problem and provide care for substance use, as well as individual and group interventions.

Through the Let’s Take Care of Who Cares for Us program, which is part of the National Mental Health Strategy, psychological care was provided to health personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This program includes five virtual clinics in mental health, specialized for health personnel who are in contact with COVID-19 patients: intervention in crisis, suicide risk and severe cases, clinic for attention to substance use (alcohol, tobacco and other drugs), clinic for anxiety, depression and somatization , clinic burnout, post-traumatic stress and compassion fatigue, as well as grief and end-of-life clinic.

At the same time, the general practitioners who attend health centers received training through the telementoring program for the timely diagnosis of patients with a mental health problem.

The INPRFM offers from its Internet page www.inprf.gob.mx/ information on mental health care, relaxation and breathing techniques, for the general population and for health professionals.

They are currently developing nine protocols on the manifestations of mental health and neurological and mental sequelae in people who fell ill with COVID-19.

