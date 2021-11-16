We started heating the oven to 180ºC. Peel the turnip and cut it into cubes, place it in a bowl and add the minced garlic, olive oil, 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds, honey and salt.

We mix until everything is unitedWe place it on a baking tray and cook it for half an hour until everything is caramelised. Remove the tray from the oven, add the soy sauce and coriander and let it cool.

To assemble the salad, we mix the cold turnips with the chopped lettuce, the cooked quinoa, the chives and the rest of the toasted sesame seeds. We whisk the vinegar and sesame oil and pour it over the salad. We mix everything until it is well combined and serve.

With what to accompany the turnip, quinoa and sesame seed salad

I served this recipe from turnip, quinoa and toasted sesame seed salad for dinner, as a single dish, but you can also present it as a starter for a meal, or as a garnish, for example, grilled chicken breasts. Instead of dressing it, the dressing can also be served separately in a sauce boat, in this way each guest is served the amount they consider appropriate.