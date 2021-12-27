The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reported this Sunday that the construction of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train (TIMT) is already 76.42% complete in its civil works, since 41 of its 57.87 kilometers have been completed.

With this, added the agency, Sections I and II, as well as the road of the latter are 100% completed.

“The remaining tracks, catenary and electromechanical work show advances of 50%. The activities in these continue, as well as in Section III and the expansion to connect the Lechería branch with the ‘Felipe Ángeles’ International Airport (AIFA)“, Informed the SICT in a statement.

In Section I, the road has 86% (31 kilometers) of progress; catenary 75% (27 kilometers) and conduits (wiring) 61%, said the agency.

In Section II, the catenary reveals advantages of 40% and pipes 90%. In Section I, the 4 stations of which it is part are energized. (Zinacantepec, Pino Suárez, Tecnológico and Lerma), as well as workshops and garages, the SICT said.

“With regard to the expansion of the Ramal Lechería-AIFA Interurban Train (‘Felipe Ángeles’ International Airport), the work will have the least social impact. The route will take 39 minutes from the Buenavista Suburban Train, which is 23 kilometers long; It will have a double electrified track and the reconfiguration is carried out of the loading lane, 73.4 kilometers ”, he explained.

The branch will have six stations and a terminal, nine vehicular crossings, 10 pedestrian crossings, three viaducts and two railway bridges, according to the agency.

In Section III, in charge of the SICT, the agency said that it works in the Vasco de Quiroga station, in a length of 208 meters, which will have an investment of 545 million pesos; as well as the Manantial Santa Fe cable-stayed bridge, with a length of 519 meters and resources for 1,150 million pesos; and the Observatory station will start next year.

Regarding the electrical traction substations in the 57.8 kilometers that will form part of the TIMT, 42.1 kilometers are in charge of the SICT and 15.6 kilometers from Mexico City, with whom you work in coordination to achieve the goal of completion, said the secretariat.

In the section in charge of the SICT, progress in civil works is 97%, equipment 91% and transformers 100%; the one in charge of Mexico City, the civil works is 87.47%, electromechanical equipment 68.50% and transformers 80%, said the agency in charge of Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal.

According to the secretariat, approximately 90 billion pesos will be invested in the TIMT, and it will have a length of 57.87 kilometers (4.7 kilometers of tunnel), 7 stations (2 terminals and 5 intermediate) and 30 trains of 5 wagons, to transport 230 thousand passengers daily.

The SICT estimates that the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train will be ready by the end of 2023.

