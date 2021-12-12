The charges faced by the military are: murder, aggravated rape, aggravated deprivation of liberty, robbery, aggravated damage, trespassing, special damage, acts of terrorism, forced displacement, torture and disappearance, among others.

Last September, in the midst of a controversial reform promoted by the Nayib Bukele government that purged judges, Guzmán ceased his functions in solidarity with his colleagues. The reform to the Law of the Judicial Career dismisses judges in their sixties or with more than 30 years of service.

In place of the former investigating judge of the town of San Francisco Gotera (east), the Supreme Court appointed Judge Mirtala Portillo de Cruz.

This Thursday, two lawyers filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of El Salvador to request the reinstatement of Judge Guzmán.

David Morales, a lawyer representing the victims of El Mozote in the criminal case and a member of the non-governmental Cristosal, told the press that the demand against the Supreme Court is that “the appointment of the San Francisco investigating judge be declared illegal.” .

According to the lawyer, the appointment of the judge “is illegal” due to “the arbitrary way in which it has been done, taking into account a reform approved by the Assembly that has undermined judicial independence in the country.”

For his part, the lawyer Alejandro Lenin pointed out that a precautionary measure was also requested so that “the appointment is suspended and Judge Guzmán is reinstated,” who has been the judge in the case of El Mozote and nearby places since the process five years ago.

“40 years after (the massacre) we want to tell the Salvadoran State, look, enough of continuing to cover this case,” says the president of the Association of Victims of El Mozote, Leonel Tobar Claros, 43 years old. He was a baby at the time, and he lost about 25 relatives.

For the Legal Guardian lawyer, Ovidio González, the strategy of the government and the army “is to delay the process and not to convict the responsible military officers.”

With information from AFP and EFE