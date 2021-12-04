Home News 40 photos: the Tigre Art Museum celebrated its anniversary with an exclusive...40 photos: the Tigre Art Museum celebrated its anniversary with an exclusive cocktailFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The mayor of Tigre, Julio Zamora, and his wife, the councilor Gisela Zamora, together with the director of the Tigre Art Museum (MAT), Graciela Arbolave, and the undersecretary of Cultural Policies of the province of Buenos Aires, Victoria Onetto, in the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the MAT (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Ignacio Castro Cranwell and his partner, Karina Rabolini, together with the mayor, Julio ZamoraThe Tigre Art Museum (MAT) is an example of French architecture, which has a collection and a cultural heritage of excellence (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Karina Rabolini, Ignacio Castro Cranwell, the mayor Julio Zamora and the undersecretary of Cultural Policies of the province of Buenos Aires, Victoria Onetto (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Within the framework of these 15 years, the cultural space of the Municipality of Tigre inaugurates “Also Painters”; an exhibition that exhibits works by artists that are part of the museum’s collection and that pays tribute to those women who occupied a fundamental place in the history of national art such as Lía Correa Morales, Norah Borges, Leonie Matthis, Mariette Lydis, María Obligado de Soto y Calvo, and Raquel Forner (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Ignacio Castro Cranwell and Karina RaboliniThe mayor of Tigre, Julio Zamora, and his wife, the councilor Gisela ZamoraStanding: Darian “Rulo” Schijman, Fabián Medina Flores, Teresa Frías, the director of the Tigre Art Museum (MAT), Graciela Arbolave; and Teresa Garbesi. Seated: Mariana Arias, Karina Rabolini and Teresa Calandra (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Grace Ratto and Teresa GarbesiMario MassaccesiMario Massaccesi, Nequi Galotti, Ada Mazo, Delfina Frers, Teresa Garbesi, Ginette Reynal and Gerard ConfalonieriNequi Galotti, Delfine Frers, Teresa Garbesi, Ginette Reynal, Mario Massaccesi and Gerard Confalonieri (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Julio Zamora and Fabián Medina FloresAda MalletThe cultural space has a permanent collection of more than 470 works by the main Argentine artists of the 19th and 20th centuries, among which the following stand out: Fernando Fader, Luis Cordiviola, Jorge Larco, Rogelio Yrurtia, Chiama, Juan L. Pàlliere, Eduardo Sívori, Antonio Berni and Miguel Viladrich. They represent landscapes of Argentina, portraits, figures, still lifes and a special place with pieces that show Tigre and his DeltaIn 2019, the MAT presented its emblematic exhibition “La Escuela de Arte de La Boca”, where different institutions and collectors collaborated with loans of worksThe museum’s cultural offer also includes the exhibition “Traditions, stories and sports – Tigre and his rowing clubs”, located in the Oval Room. An exhibition that, through documents, objects, pieces, paintings and images, tells the story of the 14 institutions that populate the banks of the Delta and are part of the district’s heritage (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Darian “Rulo” SchijmanTeresa Frías, Mariana Arias, Gerard Confalonieri, Nequi Galotti, Teresa Garbesi, Delfina Frers, Grace Ratto, Fabián Medina Flores and Ginette ReynalGrace rattoGinette ReynalFabian Medina FloresGisela and Julio Zamora with Victoria Onetto and Paula TrapaniJulio Zamora and Victoria Onetto, Undersecretary of Cultural Policies of the Province of Buenos Aires (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)The MAT incorporated a collection of more than 180 works donated by the engineer Carlos Franck. For the most part, they are figurative from the 20th century, related to the MAT collection, with landscapes of Tigre and the whole country, as well as portraits and still lifes of consecrated authors from various schools of national art, such as Antonio Berni, Florencio Molina Campos and Benito Quinquela Martín, Ricardo Carpani, Leónidas Gambartes and some modern ones like Eduardo McEntyre, among othersMario Massaccesi, Teresa Garbesi and Nequi GalottiThroughout history, the Tigre Art Museum has had the privilege of exhibiting works by leading artists such as: Quinquela Martín, Victor Cúnsolo, Marcos Tiglio, Eugenio Daneri, José Fioravanti, Santiago Cogorno, Carlos Alonso and Carlos Páez Vilaró, among others (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Paula trapaniVictoria Onetto with Julio and Gisela Zamora (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Teresa CalandraMariana Arias (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Victoria Onetto and Darian “Rulo” Schijman (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Litho nebbiaTeresa Garbesi and Mariana Arias (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Seated: Teresa Frías, Karina Rabolini and Mariana Arias. Seated: Teresa Frías, Karina Rabolini and Mariana Arias. Standing: Teresa Calandra, Ada Mazo and Teresa Garbesi (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Mario Massaccesi and Teresa GarbesiTeresa Frías, Mariana Arias, Ada Mazo, Teresa Garbesi, Karina Rabolini and Teresa CalandraLito Nebbia (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)Selfie for Victoria Onetto and Darian "Rulo" SchijmanThe guests enjoyed a great day of celebration at the Tigre Art Museum (MAT) /// Photos: Courtesy MAT (SEBASTIAN PENNA /) 