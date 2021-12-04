The mayor of Tigre, Julio Zamora, and his wife, the councilor Gisela Zamora, together with the director of the Tigre Art Museum (MAT), Graciela Arbolave, and the undersecretary of Cultural Policies of the province of Buenos Aires, Victoria Onetto, in the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the MAT (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Ignacio Castro Cranwell and his partner, Karina Rabolini, together with the mayor, Julio Zamora
The Tigre Art Museum (MAT) is an example of French architecture, which has a collection and a cultural heritage of excellence (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Karina Rabolini, Ignacio Castro Cranwell, the mayor Julio Zamora and the undersecretary of Cultural Policies of the province of Buenos Aires, Victoria Onetto (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Within the framework of these 15 years, the cultural space of the Municipality of Tigre inaugurates “Also Painters”; an exhibition that exhibits works by artists that are part of the museum’s collection and that pays tribute to those women who occupied a fundamental place in the history of national art such as Lía Correa Morales, Norah Borges, Leonie Matthis, Mariette Lydis, María Obligado de Soto y Calvo, and Raquel Forner (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Ignacio Castro Cranwell and Karina Rabolini
The mayor of Tigre, Julio Zamora, and his wife, the councilor Gisela Zamora
Standing: Darian “Rulo” Schijman, Fabián Medina Flores, Teresa Frías, the director of the Tigre Art Museum (MAT), Graciela Arbolave; and Teresa Garbesi. Seated: Mariana Arias, Karina Rabolini and Teresa Calandra (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Grace Ratto and Teresa Garbesi
Mario Massaccesi
Mario Massaccesi, Nequi Galotti, Ada Mazo, Delfina Frers, Teresa Garbesi, Ginette Reynal and Gerard Confalonieri
Nequi Galotti, Delfine Frers, Teresa Garbesi, Ginette Reynal, Mario Massaccesi and Gerard Confalonieri (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Julio Zamora and Fabián Medina Flores
Ada Mallet
The cultural space has a permanent collection of more than 470 works by the main Argentine artists of the 19th and 20th centuries, among which the following stand out: Fernando Fader, Luis Cordiviola, Jorge Larco, Rogelio Yrurtia, Chiama, Juan L. Pàlliere, Eduardo Sívori, Antonio Berni and Miguel Viladrich. They represent landscapes of Argentina, portraits, figures, still lifes and a special place with pieces that show Tigre and his Delta
In 2019, the MAT presented its emblematic exhibition “La Escuela de Arte de La Boca”, where different institutions and collectors collaborated with loans of works
The museum’s cultural offer also includes the exhibition “Traditions, stories and sports – Tigre and his rowing clubs”, located in the Oval Room. An exhibition that, through documents, objects, pieces, paintings and images, tells the story of the 14 institutions that populate the banks of the Delta and are part of the district’s heritage (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Darian “Rulo” Schijman
Teresa Frías, Mariana Arias, Gerard Confalonieri, Nequi Galotti, Teresa Garbesi, Delfina Frers, Grace Ratto, Fabián Medina Flores and Ginette Reynal
Grace ratto
Ginette Reynal
Fabian Medina Flores
Gisela and Julio Zamora with Victoria Onetto and Paula Trapani
Julio Zamora and Victoria Onetto, Undersecretary of Cultural Policies of the Province of Buenos Aires (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
The MAT incorporated a collection of more than 180 works donated by the engineer Carlos Franck. For the most part, they are figurative from the 20th century, related to the MAT collection, with landscapes of Tigre and the whole country, as well as portraits and still lifes of consecrated authors from various schools of national art, such as Antonio Berni, Florencio Molina Campos and Benito Quinquela Martín, Ricardo Carpani, Leónidas Gambartes and some modern ones like Eduardo McEntyre, among others
Mario Massaccesi, Teresa Garbesi and Nequi Galotti
Throughout history, the Tigre Art Museum has had the privilege of exhibiting works by leading artists such as: Quinquela Martín, Victor Cúnsolo, Marcos Tiglio, Eugenio Daneri, José Fioravanti, Santiago Cogorno, Carlos Alonso and Carlos Páez Vilaró, among others (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Paula trapani
Victoria Onetto with Julio and Gisela Zamora (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Teresa Calandra
Mariana Arias (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Victoria Onetto and Darian “Rulo” Schijman (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Litho nebbia
Teresa Garbesi and Mariana Arias (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Seated: Teresa Frías, Karina Rabolini and Mariana Arias. Standing: Teresa Calandra, Ada Mazo and Teresa Garbesi (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Mario Massaccesi and Teresa Garbesi
Teresa Frías, Mariana Arias, Ada Mazo, Teresa Garbesi, Karina Rabolini and Teresa Calandra
Lito Nebbia (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)
Selfie for Victoria Onetto and Darian “Rulo” Schijman
The guests enjoyed a great day of celebration at the Tigre Art Museum (MAT) /// Photos: Courtesy MAT (SEBASTIAN PENNA /)

