Many streamers of Twitch They are known for getting into questionable topics, such as gambling streams or locker rooms that violate terms of service, but recently a group of streamers related to money laundering have been arrested. According to the Turkish authorities who carried out the arrests, 40 people are linked in a two-year operation.

The Turkish police have officially confirmed that 40 people have been arrested for laundering money to buy Bits on Twitch. The streamers in question were located in eleven different provinces of Turkey and authorities have obtained an email trail dating back two years. A part of the streamers of Twitch Arrested in connection with this money laundering scandal are still minors, while the majority are adults.

According to the Turkish news agency Demiroren, these culprits used stolen credit cards to buy Twitch Bits, a currency on the Amazon platform. The Bits were allegedly sent to streamers and the scammers were compensated with a refund of up to 80% of the purchase in real money. Although it is likely that the Bits will be bought in larger increments as allowed Twitch, $ 10 would reward these alleged whitewashers with up to $ 8 upon receipt of the refund.

The first clue of this money laundering scandal in Twitch It came in October 2021, when popular Turkish Twitch streamer and economist Ahmet “Jahrein” Sonuc shared on his Twitter that he had documents proving what happened and the guilt of those involved. Sonuc has implored Twitch to act swiftly against the abuse of its bit system and has been involved in shutting down the illegal activities. Sonuc has reached an organic following on Twitch beyond the simple Turkish audience, reaching 1.7 million total subscribers.

The Turkish publication Daily Sabah has been following this scandal of Twitch since November 2021, when he realized that smaller streamers with few viewers have seen a significant amount of money flood their channels. The Daily Sabah discovery came in the wake of a forum post by a well-known Turkish website known as frmtr in a thread titled “Thief KO streamers”, which warned other Turkish citizens of the scam. Politicians across the country have also called for Twitch to be properly investigated since a data breach occurred in October.

Some streamers of Twitch Those implicated in the money laundering scandal in Turkey have admitted knowingly participated, but it is currently unclear how many were unaware that these Bits were donated with stolen credit cards. It’s also unclear how many Twitch transactions were made with the stolen credit cards, but these scammers were able to amass an estimated $ 9.8 million in the past two years. The largest increase in Twitch Bits that viewers can purchase at one time is 25,000, while donating Bits will highlight posts and send the Twitch streamer a notification.