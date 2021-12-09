During that period, we will have access to channels of cinema and series, documentaries, sports, children or music that we can see from the decoder, if we have one, or on devices such as Smart TV, mobile, tablet, PC, Chromecast or Fire Stick. They can be seen live or enjoyed with functions such as making recordings, accessing the programming of the last 7 days at any time, controlling the broadcast of the live or watching a program already started from the beginning.

Vodafone has missed few Christmases when it comes to special gifts for its customers. The red operator has decided to play the trick on television, which it has already done in other years, but has also upped the ante with a special extra. From today and until January 10, 2022 , Vodafone TV customers will be able to enjoy more than 40 Vodafone TV channels completely free of charge and without doing anything.

The complete list of free channels on Vodafone TV at Christmas is as follows:

FOX

FOXLife

TNT

13TH Street

Syfy

AXN

AXN White

Hollywood

Dark

Are

Nat Geo Wild

History Channel

Discovery Channel

To travel

Hola

Odyssey

Odyssey 4K

Crime + Investigation

Slow 4K

Myzen TV

Disney Junior

Nickelodeon

Nick junior

Panda

Baby tv

Hunting vision

Iberalia

Eurosport 2

Betis TV

Sevilla FC TV

Barça TV

Surf channel

Extreme sports

Fight Sports

MTV Live

MTV 90s

MTV Hits

Club MTV

Nick music

MTV 00s

MTV 80s

Mezzo

Mezzo Live HD

As we have already explained, we can watch Vodafone TV in different brands of Smart TV. In addition, for a few days, the pay television platform of the red operator has been available to download from the LG Content Store in the models launched from 2020 with webOS 6.0 and 5.0 platforms. This is in addition to the applications that we could already obtain for Samsung, Sony, Philips and Xiaomi.

In the LG TVs We will have access to functions such as watching live channels, video on demand, Last 7 Days, making recordings, changing audio and subtitles options, viewing recommendations or adding content to Favorites, among others. In addition, there is no lack of compatibility with the Magic Remote control with a pointer to access each of the menus and contents more quickly.

As if that were not enough, we will have the possibility to enjoy an experience among more than 2,000 proposals, with national coverage and for all ages and tastes. This benefit is valid as long as we are private, professional and small business contract clients. Once the gift is redeemed, we will have 12 months to enjoy it. It can be obtained from today until next January 10. The experiences will be of well-being, leisure, free time, sports, gastronomy, entertainment, children …