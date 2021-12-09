It is quite common for telecommunications operators to take advantage of special dates to give gifts to their customers, and nothing is more special than Christmas. In addition, Vodafone is a fixture of these promotional actions, so we hoped that sooner or later it would announce its Christmas gift. In this case, it will be a double gift for your clients. On the one hand. Vodafone opens more than 40 television channels from Vodafone TV. Secondly, give an experience to all its clients in Christmas 2021. We give you all the keys below.
Vodafone has missed few Christmases when it comes to special gifts for its customers. The red operator has decided to play the trick on television, which it has already done in other years, but has also upped the ante with a special extra. From today and until January 10, 2022, Vodafone TV customers will be able to enjoy more than 40 Vodafone TV channels completely free of charge and without doing anything.
What channels can I watch for free at Christmas?
During that period, we will have access to channels of cinema and series, documentaries, sports, children or music that we can see from the decoder, if we have one, or on devices such as Smart TV, mobile, tablet, PC, Chromecast or Fire Stick. They can be seen live or enjoyed with functions such as making recordings, accessing the programming of the last 7 days at any time, controlling the broadcast of the live or watching a program already started from the beginning.
The complete list of free channels on Vodafone TV at Christmas is as follows:
- FOX
- FOXLife
- TNT
- 13TH Street
- Syfy
- AXN
- AXN White
- Hollywood
- Dark
- Are
- Nat Geo Wild
- History Channel
- Discovery Channel
- To travel
- Hola
- Odyssey
- Odyssey 4K
- Crime + Investigation
- Slow 4K
- Myzen TV
- Disney Junior
- Nickelodeon
- Nick junior
- Panda
- Baby tv
- Hunting vision
- Iberalia
- Eurosport 2
- Betis TV
- Sevilla FC TV
- Barça TV
- Surf channel
- Extreme sports
- Fight Sports
- MTV Live
- MTV 90s
- MTV Hits
- Club MTV
- Nick music
- MTV 00s
- MTV 80s
- Mezzo
- Mezzo Live HD
As we have already explained, we can watch Vodafone TV in different brands of Smart TV. In addition, for a few days, the pay television platform of the red operator has been available to download from the LG Content Store in the models launched from 2020 with webOS 6.0 and 5.0 platforms. This is in addition to the applications that we could already obtain for Samsung, Sony, Philips and Xiaomi.
In the LG TVs We will have access to functions such as watching live channels, video on demand, Last 7 Days, making recordings, changing audio and subtitles options, viewing recommendations or adding content to Favorites, among others. In addition, there is no lack of compatibility with the Magic Remote control with a pointer to access each of the menus and contents more quickly.
As if that were not enough, we will have the possibility to enjoy an experience among more than 2,000 proposals, with national coverage and for all ages and tastes. This benefit is valid as long as we are private, professional and small business contract clients. Once the gift is redeemed, we will have 12 months to enjoy it. It can be obtained from today until next January 10. The experiences will be of well-being, leisure, free time, sports, gastronomy, entertainment, children …