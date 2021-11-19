Whether as a gift or for your own use, this offer is almost irresistible: noise-canceling headphones. My True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro for 59.99 euros, 25% less than its price on GoBoo, the website where we have detected the offer, and 30% less if we look at the official sale price from Xiaomi Spain.

What a great deal pre-Black Friday is bringing. We do not know how long it will last but we do have a bargain.





Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro – Headphones

My True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro 30 euros cheaper

If you haven’t heard of them yet, let’s take a quick rundown: these headphones represent the second generation of the company’s best TWS-type headphones.

Equipped with a Large 12mm PCL, this is the largest diaphragm mounted by Xiaomi in the smallest earpiece possible (weighing just 62 grams).





Among its endorsements highlights its compatibility with Bluetooth 5.0 and the LHDC V3 and SBC codecs, being able to transfer music in uncompressed AAC format. Its active noise cancellation system up to 35 dB is also capable of filtering background noise in calls thanks to a triple microphone, the FB (power supply), the FF (pre-power supply) and the microphone for calls located in the “stem” of the headset itself.

Although what perhaps stands out above the average is its battery: 6 hours uninterrupted and up to 30 hours with case (and ANC off). Built in a ceramic finish and compatible with MIUI – just connect to your Xiaomi they will be recognized and a floating control window will appear – for this price you take home more than complete and solvent headphones.