Each medical practice must address the management of after-hours inquiries and patient care requests. Unfortunately, most operators are not medically trained. And they can do a poor job of differentiating between urgent and non-urgent issues, and do an insufficient job of detecting calls.

The results of mismanagement telephone

As a result, most medical offices receive a high volume of non-urgent phone calls. Which are related to problems that are more appropriately handled during normal business hours.

It not only happens in offices, but also on a personal level …

It turns out that the threshold for contacting physicians on semi-important matters is near an all-time low. While the number of calls and therefore interruptions is close to a peak.

A ringing phone creates urgency. It could be an emergency. A patient in cardiac arrest, a major hemorrhage?

Given these possibilities, a ringing phone is always more urgent than keeping a complete history. On average, a doctor is called during hours 15-20 times an hour, maybe more often.

However, all these interruptions prevent you from doing the actual work. So we have to devise strategies to minimize them.

Here are a few:

1. Small talks or phone greetings are not allowed.

Being overly polite on the phone can be misinterpreted as an invitation to call more often.

2. Lot of phone calls.

If you share patients with another doctor, it is best to meet once a day or reserve a time for non-urgent phone calls. Create meetings where you speak through your patients. That is much more efficient than ten phone calls.

Analyze your phone calls for a day:

What were the problems you were supposed to solve? Were these problems primarily medical that required a doctor to solve the problem, or were these problems organizational in nature? Which of these issues could be delegated to non-medical personnel? Which of these were real emergencies that required quick actions? Which of these calls really saved time? Who did you mainly talk to? Would it be more efficient to create a daily meeting?

Turn it off or bypass your phone

Change of phones during delivery and rounds.

It’s incredibly rude to talk on the phone while others talk about patients and deliver important information. Somehow we have gotten used to it. But it is not only impolite to the person speaking, but also to the patient, who is being talked about.

The only exception during handover should be an emergency phone that is answered with the words: Is this a medical emergency? Can you call back in ten minutes?

A doctor should be in charge of this job which is only intended to protect handover from pointless interruptions.

