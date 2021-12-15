Today the editing of our personal images is available to practically any user, contrary to what happened only a few years ago. Much of this is given by the capabilities of the software that we can use at this time. The Adobe Lightroom solution that we will talk about now serves as a clear example of all this.
We tell you all this because current software developers in most sectors, including photo editing, are committed to facilitating the use of their projects. This is the case even for one of the giants known to most as Adobe. This is a firm that has a multitude of related products with both video and photo editing. If we focus on the second of the modalities, it is worth mentioning that Lightroom It is one of the best to start us in this type of work.
In fact, if something characterizes this solution, it is the functions that it proposes and that we can use with minimal effort. This means that, although we do not have much experience in editing work, here we will obtain great results. It is for all this that we are going to talk about a series of tricks available in this program to improve its use. What we achieve with them is to be a little more productive and obtain better results in a shorter period of time.
Thanks to these tricks you will be more productive in Lightroom
We have told you that this program offers us a multitude of photographic retouching functions within the reach of most. Here it should be noted that many of these works can be carried out through different scroll bars corresponding to those functions. One of the advantages that Lightroom offers us is that we can see the changes in real time as we move those bars.
Another function that we must know here is that we can directly access the work modes from the main menu. In this way, it is enough for us to go to View to choose the mode of Edit, Information, Training, etc. Thus, we will have the possibility of accessing the window with which we want to work much faster.
Once we have obtained the desired results in this type of work with photos, the Adobe program allows us to share them in a very simple way. In fact, in the upper right corner of the main interface we find an icon in the shape of an up arrow that allows us to share edited content. Therefore, with a single mouse click, we can obtain a direct link to that photo, or invite other users so that they can work with it or view it.
It may also be the case that certain circumstances we need create panoramic photos from multiple images. Well, Adobe tries to make things easier for us with this simple trick. In this way we will only have to load the corresponding files that we wish to combine in the program. It may also be interesting for you to know that, to see an image in detail, we can visualize it at full screen at the touch of a button. To do this, all you have to do is press the F key to activate and deactivate this display mode.