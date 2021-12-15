We tell you all this because current software developers in most sectors, including photo editing, are committed to facilitating the use of their projects. This is the case even for one of the giants known to most as Adobe. This is a firm that has a multitude of related products with both video and photo editing. If we focus on the second of the modalities, it is worth mentioning that Lightroom It is one of the best to start us in this type of work.

In fact, if something characterizes this solution, it is the functions that it proposes and that we can use with minimal effort. This means that, although we do not have much experience in editing work, here we will obtain great results. It is for all this that we are going to talk about a series of tricks available in this program to improve its use. What we achieve with them is to be a little more productive and obtain better results in a shorter period of time.

Thanks to these tricks you will be more productive in Lightroom

We have told you that this program offers us a multitude of photographic retouching functions within the reach of most. Here it should be noted that many of these works can be carried out through different scroll bars corresponding to those functions. One of the advantages that Lightroom offers us is that we can see the changes in real time as we move those bars.