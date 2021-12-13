Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

When you are over 30, your metabolism changes, so losing weight and staying in shape is more complicated, but not impossible! Learn 4 tips to lose weight in a healthy way.

After turning 30, reaching and maintaining your ideal weight begins to be more difficult, as the metabolism begins to change and reaching the goal requires a greater effort. However, by modifying some habits and following a good diet, you will surely be able to look in the mirror and smile again. Read on for 4 tips to lose weight the healthy way.

Before age 30, the metabolism works faster, so losing weight is usually easier. Instead, when you pass the third decade, it slows down and the body tends to accumulate more fat. That’s why improving the quality of your diet, exercising and planning for the long term is essential rather than expecting miraculous results.

4 tips to lose weight in a healthy way after 30

Losing weight after 30 years is possible, if you modify your eating and general habits.

Getting organized and changing your habits is not simple at all. And much less at this stage in which there are priorities of all kinds and times seem to be limited. However, it is a matter of ordering yourself and establishing a routine in which you can dedicate some time each day to take care of your body and your health. Check out these 4 tips to lose weight in a healthy way after 30 years:

1. Lose weight little by little

The most advisable thing is to lose weight gradually. Losing weight and being able to maintain it requires effort, in addition to modifying certain habits and being persistent. A change in lifestyle that includes a proper diet, physical exercises and good rest it will allow you to achieve the goal little by little. For this, it is important to control anxiety levels and not get discouraged.

In general, the so-called miracle diets that guarantee to lose weight quickly. Sometimes the goal is achieved as promised, but you can be exposed to serious health problems due to nutritional deficits. Also, the rebound effect can occur; that is to say, that at the end of the diet you gain weight as or faster than you had lost it.

2. Maintain a balanced diet

It is important to have a special eating plan. It is best to consult a nutritionist. Also, it is recommended that the habits are instilled for all members of the household.

In addition to the benefits of good nutrition, that way it will be more difficult to be tempted to eat what the other has or leaves. For example, if children eat junk food and leave something on the plate, eating those leftovers involves adding fat and calories that are harmful to your body. Check out some tips to lose weight in a healthy way after 30.

Have Water: It is recommended to drink 2 liters a day, since it favors the proper functioning of the metabolism and helps burn fat.

It is recommended to drink 2 liters a day, since it favors the proper functioning of the metabolism and helps burn fat. Consume fibers and proteins: Vegetables, fruits, and nuts are rich in fiber. Chicken, salmon and other fish or lentils contain a good dose of protein. It is best to consult with a nutritionist to achieve a balanced meal plan.

Vegetables, fruits, and nuts are rich in fiber. Chicken, salmon and other fish or lentils contain a good dose of protein. It is best to consult with a nutritionist to achieve a balanced meal plan. Reduce sugar and sweeteners: sugar is present in many of the foods you eat every day, so you don’t need to add it.

sugar is present in many of the foods you eat every day, so you don’t need to add it. Eliminate processed foods: Eating healthy and healthy food is the best option.

3. Physical exercise is key to losing weight

Regular physical exercise is very beneficial for the body, in addition to contributing to weight loss.

Aerobic exercises help you burn calories and lose weight. However, you should organize your routine and include them to achieve the necessary consistency. Also, it is ideal that they be complemented with activities where the muscles are worked. If there is time and will, it is a good option to go to the gym or do a training under the supervision of a professional.

You can also change some habits. For example, walking for short distances, riding a bicycle instead of getting in the car or going up and down stairs instead of the elevator are activities that allow you to be in movement and exercise your body.

Walk: brings multiple benefits. Among them, it helps reduce fat. You can do it as an exercise routine or get used to walking.

brings multiple benefits. Among them, it helps reduce fat. You can do it as an exercise routine or get used to walking. Jogging: Going for a run, at least three times a week, would be ideal. Jogging for about 20 minutes the first few times is recommended, and as endurance improves, the time and frequency can be increased.

Going for a run, at least three times a week, would be ideal. Jogging for about 20 minutes the first few times is recommended, and as endurance improves, the time and frequency can be increased. Dance: If you like to dance, losing weight can even be fun! The zumba, the flamenco or the jazz are some of the recommended options to burn calories. Or you can choose the dance that you like the most. About three times a week would be a good workout to achieve your ideal weight.

If you like to dance, losing weight can even be fun! The zumba, the flamenco or the jazz are some of the recommended options to burn calories. Or you can choose the dance that you like the most. About three times a week would be a good workout to achieve your ideal weight. Swimming: Swimming is one of the most complete exercises, since it works all the muscles and helps burn calories. As in all cases, to obtain results it is not a matter of going to the pool once, but of being consistent and accompanying the exercise with a good diet.

Gym: working your muscles allows you to increase muscle mass and improve metabolism, while burning energy and losing fat. The guidance and supervision of a professional is essential to work in the gym correctly.

4. Good rest is very important

Sleep is essential for life in general. And it is also for weight loss. It’s not just about the number of hours of sleep, but the quality. Rest should be pleasant and restorative. As usual, It is recommended to sleep between 7 or 8 hours to recharge energy and face the next day in the best way.

While many believe that Sleep a little it is better to lose weight, various studies have shown otherwise. Sleep restriction negatively influences metabolism and increases appetite. Also, the excessive use of technologies, so ingrained in these times, favors a sedentary lifestyle, the reduction of rest and the need to eat more food.

Change your habits and reach your ideal weight

Without a doubt, can you lose weight after 30. It all depends on making the decision, planning and organizing yourself to meet the proposed goal. In general, at this stage, the priorities are usually work, family or studies and the lack of time makes everything more difficult.

However, you should keep in mind that you can ask for help with childcare or with housework and take some time to do some exercises each day.

Also, consider that there is no ideal weight pattern, but that it depends on the characteristics and objectives of each person. Finally, it is key not to get depressed or despair. You have to walk the path and give time to time. Making your life healthier a little before or a little after will pay off.

