In 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and a strike by its workers, the Interjet airline canceled all its flights from December 17 to 31 and after that it stopped operating and although it was difficult to fly again due to the staggering sums of money that have accumulated in debt, the Internet ensures that it will return to the market. However, the line also defrauded customers, who have come together to collect signatures through change.org and they have formed a group on Facebook that already has more than 4 thousand complainants.

The Interjet crisis

The airline’s crisis is due to a debt of 2.6 billion pesos in fuel, as well as more than 3 billion pesos in taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

In addition, the company had 5,600 workers on strike due to non-payment of wages and benefits, which began three months before the stoppage of activities.

The demand resulted in a commercial request promoted by the Interjet workers union.

Interjet leaves a bad taste in the mouth of its customers and adds whistleblowers

Interjet customers have stated that, after their flight cancellations, the airline has not returned what they paid for their tickets.

In a Facebook group of 4,240 members called “Interjet Defraudes”, users of the social network have joined together to collect fraud cases and continue with the class action lawsuit..

They are also collecting signatures for travel agencies and Interjet to return their money and for the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) to follow up on the collective action lawsuit. So far, the petition has collected 22,122 signatures.

“In my frustration at this situation, I found that there is a group on Facebook called Defraudados Interjet, to whom the company owes a lot of money. As much I, as the thousands of people in that group, we save to be able to have vacations with our families and these companies have let us down ”comments the passenger Ana in social networks. “The Internet stole my savings to take a family trip, it is not fair that they are so cynical thieves and justice is not done,” says Diana Sanchez in change.org.

According to the Civil Aviation Law, Interjet must return the price of the ticket for the trip not made and replace it with the first available flight.

The new Director of Interjet, Luis Federico Bertrand in recent days asserted that regarding the payment of consumers there are between 9 thousand and 12 thousand passengers with whom they have a debt and will install a call center to prioritize resolving debts.