This Thursday, December 9, it will take place The Game Awards 2021, the event organized by Geoff keighley in which the best video games in the industry are celebrated, as well as personalities, events and everything related. According to the organizer, the announcements that are prepared are up to the size of Elden ring, the long-awaited game from FromSoftware.

In an interview for FTW, Geof Keighley revealed that they prepare 4 advertisements the likes of Elden Ring for the next edition of The Game Awards, in addition to revealing that he would continue to work with FromSoftware on their next games. “It was a great honor working with the guys from From, so keep tuning in, there could be more on the way.”

This fragment of the interview went viral on social networks, even reaching Geoff Keighley himself, who remains secretive about it. A couple of hours ago the account of Sonic the hedgehog He asked the organizer if he had any extra invitations to The Game Awards, to which Keighley replied that he was going to get in touch. Because of this, a new Sonic game could be one of the big announcements of the event.

It is believed that Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory It would be shown at The Game Awards 2021, but the truth is that although it looks great and is an interesting proposal, the Senua Saga is still not so popular as to say that it is up to the Elden Ring. Another game that we could see that day is the remastering of Chrono Cross, which does not deserve so much expectation unless it is a reimagining like Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Players are theorizing on social media, with some hoping that a new game will be announced. Naughty dog and others want to see the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Metroid Prime 4. Assuming both cases came true and taking Sonic into account, there would still be one or two great game announcements left at The Game Awards 2021.

It is possible that Microsoft is preparing big announcements for the event, since the official account of Xbox Game Pass revealed that there are 4 games yet to be announced that will be coming to the service upon launch. These games could belong to third parties, but could also be the new productions of Xbox Game Studios.