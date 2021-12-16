But be that as it may, when we first face an operating system like Ubuntu, we should customize some of its sections. Precisely all of this is what we want to talk about in these same lines. That way you can adapt the software to your needs and start working effectively as soon as possible.

It is precisely for all this reason that these become an excellent alternative there is Microsoft software. In addition, it must be taken into consideration that the developers of these Open Source systems try to facilitate their use even for the less experienced. In this way, contrary to what happened only a few years ago, almost any user can face and work seamlessly with a Linux distribution . It is true that getting the most out of these systems would already require more in-depth knowledge.

When choosing the operating system that our computer is going to command, we must take into consideration a multitude of sections. As we say, many of the computers we buy today have Windows pre-installed. However, we always have the possibility to choose a PC without operating system or with Free OS and then install the one that interests us. Perhaps many of you already know first-hand that most open source Linux-based distributions are free.

Customize some Ubuntu features from scratch

The first thing we should know is that this operating system, as usual, presents us with a good amount of keyboard shortcuts. These help us to access certain functions in a much faster way. But it is also interesting to know that we have the ability to customize these key combinations and set the ones we deem appropriate. For this we only have to access the system configuration window and go to the Key combinations section. here we just have to click on each of the functions and define the new custom keyboard shortcuts.

It is also important that we configure the privacy-related parameters in using Ubuntu. Again we access the configuration window. For example, right-clicking on the desktop. In this case we will have to go to the section called privacy. Here we will find various parameters that refer to sending data to Canonical, the lock screen, the history of personal archives or the services of location.

We also recommend customizing an element as important as the Favorites bar. By default, the operating system places it on the left of the desktop with a series of applications that it considers important. But we can always right-click to delete these, add our favorites, or change the location of said bar. And not everything is going to be functional changes, but we can also use some of the parameters related to the interface.

What we want to tell you here is that, by clicking with the right button of the mouse on the desktop, we will have the possibility to change the background of this. Either using one of the images that are included by default, or one of your own.