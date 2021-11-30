Actually, we mean that here we can install a series of programming-related utilities and applications , as discussed below.

Over the years we have even come across certain projects related to robotics. It is these that this team has been involved in a very active way. From all this we can deduce that thanks to a Raspberry Pi a huge range of possibilities opens up, we just have to use a little imagination and creativity. To a large extent thanks to the operating systems that we can install here, this equipment can also be of great help to us when it comes to expanding our knowledge in software development.

There are multitudes of users using this Raspberry Pi that we tell you to take advantage of your leisure time. This is due to the multiple emulators that we can install on the small equipment and enjoy our games of yesteryear. At the same time it is a perfect product to install the entire operating system that is most compatible, most of them, and thus experiment with them. In fact, it can be seamlessly converted into a second PC on which let’s install our favorite apps and let’s use it in an almost conventional way.

Interesting applications to program on Raspberry Pi

We have already told you that, if we are going to work with a Raspberry Pi, we have a wide variety of software at our disposal. In fact, this refers to all kinds of sectors and modes of use that we can take advantage of this small board. If we focus on the sector of the software development, we have several very interesting and useful titles that we can choose.

Therefore, it may be the case that we want to start or improve our knowledge with one of the most demanded languages. This is the case of JavaScript, of which surely you have heard most of you. Well, in this sense we have the possibility of using the software known as Do not give but it will be very helpful for that.

In the same way we can opt for the Thonny software That will allow us write code in Python on our Raspberry Pi. It should be mentioned that this is an IDE development environment that offers us a multitude of functions for these tasks. But at the same time it may be the case that what we need is to develop applications in Java. If we are determined to use this mini PC for all this, we can always use the BlueJ software. As in the previous case, we find a IDE editor designed especially for beginners in this type of development projects.

But if what we are looking for is something more generalist as well as entertaining for learn to program on Raspberry Pi, the best solution is Scratch for Raspbian. To say that this is a solution that offers us an interface and working method with which it tries to facilitate the learning of software development.