The hypothesis that personality and health are linked is not new. The Romans and Greeks thought there was a relationship, and current researchers are taking a much closer look at that connection.

In the 20th century, the emergence and evolution of the five-factor personality model (ie, extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness. As well as emotional stability and intellect / openness) advanced research on personality and health. This model is popularly known as the “Big 5”.

Health and personality can exert two-way causality, each having an effect on the other.

What are the personality traits?

Conscientiousness

Of all the five broad traits, the data best support the dynamics between consciousness and health, according to the Personality and Health entry in the Oxford Research Encyclopedias. Conscientious people exhibit lower morbidity and mortality. Which could be due to better health behaviors and stronger social bonds, as well as less stress.

Neuroticism

Neuroticism alone is related to maladaptive health behaviors, death, and illness. However, “healthy neuroticism” can be related to positive health behaviors. This, according to the results of a coordinated analysis published in Collabra: Psychology.

Type A

At some point, you’ve likely heard the term “Type A” used to refer to acquaintances, colleagues, family, friends, or yourself. Type A personality refers to action-oriented tendencies and has historically been linked to heart disease in middle-aged and older adults.

Type A personality is called “coronary prone behavior” and is characterized by a strong drive to achieve goals. As well as aggressiveness, meeting rigid deadlines, competitiveness and more. In epidemiological studies, a strong association between type A personality and cardiovascular disease has been shown.

According to the authors of a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine, several mechanisms may underlie the association between type A personality and heart disease. Including increased smoking and alcohol intake, as well as anger and associated hemodynamic instability.

Type C

One area of ​​personality and health psychology that has received a lot of interest is the type C, or cancer-prone, personality. Type C can refer to many characteristics, including passivity, focus on others, suppression of anger, helplessness, patience, kindness, and personal sacrifice.

In a recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology, the researchers reduced type C personality to two main factors for which they found internal consistency: submission and restricted affectivity. In other words, the other suggested traits associated with Type C may be of little consequence.

Potential applications

In a study published in the Journal of Black Psychology, researchers suggested ways in which personality can be combined with interventions to improve health. Notably, the researchers were investigating the relationship between the Big 5 and physical functioning in a population sample of black adults.

