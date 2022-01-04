Luis Vidrio, Sales Director at Indeed Mexico, says that 54% of workers prefer a secure and stable job, which is their priority for the coming years. In fact, 52% expect more job opportunities to exist by 2022.

The manager assures that this expectation of the labor market is understandable and justifiable if the changes and uncertainty brought by the coronavirus pandemic are taken into account, but also the employment recovery figures in recent months.

Through the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE), Inegi announced that only in October 2020, 96.1% of the Economically Active Population (EAP) was employed, that is, 3.6 million more in comparison annual. Likewise, in November 2021, Indeed registered a 24.8% increase in the supply of jobs compared to February 1, 2020.

Héctor Márquez Pitol, Director of Operations for the recruiting company Manpower Group, points out that today the jobs in demand are oriented to profiles with technological skills. All industries in their digitization process opened positions with knowledge in systems engineering, software development and data analysis. The job opportunities that are on the rise are as follows:

1.- Scientific data analyst

2.- Specialist in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning

3.- Big Data Specialist

4.- Specialists in strategy and digital marketing

5.- Project automation specialist

In contrast, jobs with repetitive tasks are decreasing their level of demand for personnel, such as data capture assistants, administrative and executive secretaries, accounting personnel, assembly and factory workers, as well as managers of business services and administration.

Job challenges for 2022

In addition to talent retention, the challenges for companies are actively listening to employees and applying flexible work models. The Inegi National Survey of Self-reported Well-being indicates that, in Mexico, the views of 13.3% of the population with subordinate employment are not taken into account by their organization.

And in the event of an emergency or need, 30.8% of the population does not have a support network. Situation that triggered symptoms of depression in 15.4% and severe anxiety in 19.3% of the employees in the country.

Even beginning in 2022, “the pandemic left many edges. While there are those who already want to return to the office to interact with their colleagues, there are those who found new ways to organize their time. That is perhaps the greatest challenge for companies in the new normal: to be flexible and find the exact point at which workers feel listened to and taken into account ”, concluded Vidrio.