According to the results of the international studio Capture, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in patients with type 2 diabetes in Mexico is very high. This should cause concern in doctors but also in the patients themselves and the health systems to take the necessary actions that reduce this risk and contribute to saving lives. It is also noteworthy that only one in five receives treatment with drugs that have been shown to have benefits in the cardiovascular area.

In this sense, it should be remembered that cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in Mexico and the rest of the planet. The heart attacks and strokes claim more than 17 million lives a year. It is also estimated that this amount will rise to 23.6 million by 2030, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In our country more than 150 thousand people die annually from heart problems, particularly acute myocardial infarction.

A deadly relationship

The international studio Capture It was the largest of its kind and was made by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. Its objective was to measure in real life the prevalence or percentage of adult patients with type 2 diabetes who have established cardiovascular disease, evaluate the management that is being made of it and determine the degree of access of patients to treatment with proven cardiovascular benefits.

This study is of special importance for people with type 2 diabetes, by offering current information on the existence of established cardiovascular disease and the high risk of suffering from it, taking into consideration that up to 58% of deaths in this group are due to this cause.

Dr. José Luis Arenas León, clinical cardiologist and Director of the Cardiovascular Care and Research Center of Potosí, SC, who was the leader of the Capture study in Mexico, reported that almost 10,000 adult patients with a diagnosis of type diabetes mellitus participated globally. 2, from 13 countries on 5 continents, including Mexico. The Capture study data was collected in 2019.

In our country, 820 patients who go to hospitals for medical check-ups participated, who were randomly selected, with an average age of 63 years. Of these patients, 52% were women. Data collection was done in 32 centers located throughout the Mexican Republic.

High prevalence of cardiovascular disease in patients with diabetes

“The main surprise we researchers are that the prevalence of established cardiovascular disease in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus was very high. At a global level this was 35% and in Mexico it was 36.9%, which is equivalent to three or four out of every ten patients, ”said Dr. Arenas, who is also Professor of Medicine at the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí and Director Doctor of the Angeles de San Luis Hospital.

The specialist indicated that cardiovascular disease includes diseases that cause vascular occlusion such as atherosclerosis, which causes heart attacks; occlusive or hemorrhagic cerebrovascular disease; peripheral arterial disease, which causes diabetic foot and amputations; and blockage of the carotid arteries, which send blood to the brain.

There are also other cardiovascular diseases that were considered in the Capture study, such as heart failure, with an 8% prevalence in Mexican patients, and arrhythmias, among which atrial fibrillation had a higher prevalence, with 5% of cases.

Access to therapies that, in addition to controlling glucose, reduce cardiovascular risk is necessary

“The results of the Capture study tell us that, like the control of diabetes, the reduction of cardiovascular risk is of significant importance for patients, which makes it necessary to have access to therapies that, in addition to effective glycemic control, contribute to the reduction of cardiovascular risk ”, indicated the specialist in clinical cardiology.

The Capture study also measured the cardiovascular risk of patients with type 2 diabetes and no established cardiovascular disease. In these patients, who totaled approximately 65%, it was found that 20% had a high risk of cardiovascular disease, since they lived with conditions such as obesity, hypertension, smoking and sedentary lifestyle, whose prevalence is very high in Mexico, which ignites another focus of alert.

“The results of the Capture study confirm the close relationship between diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The challenge here is to prevent the risk of diabetes in those over 18 years of age and with risk factors such as obesity, hypertension and high triglycerides, through annual medical check-ups and lifestyle changes. In patients already diagnosed with diabetes, the challenge is to prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease and death with the early administration of new drugs with proven cardiovascular benefit ”, stressed Dr. Arenas.

The specialist emphasized the need to inform patients of the existence of these therapeutic solutions, which are already part of the basic pictures of the IMSS and the ISSSTE, in addition to continuing to educate them to live in a healthier way, with a balanced diet , physical activity and the elimination of smoking.