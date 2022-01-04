When it comes to renovating the bathroom, the washbasin cabinet it is an essential piece. And for that reason, it is often difficult to make the decision on the option that best suits our bathroom. Better a piece of furniture with or without washing? With legs, suspended or with plinth? Matte white, oak or black walnut finishes? Some of the questions we ask ourselves when choosing depend on the needs of each one.

To try to clarify some of these doubts, we have been talking with José María Barros, Taps & Sanitary Product Manager of Strohm Teka, so you can discover us some keys to choosing the bathroom furniture what were you looking for.

Drawers with full extraction





The bathroom is one of the rooms in the whole house where it is most difficult for us to maintain order. The variety of products that we must keep (from towels to lipstick to combs, brushes, or the hair dryer), and the rush we take in the morning, make the bathroom the ideal candidate for disorder to reign permanently .

To avoid this, you have to study your needs, and choose well the place where to place them, always taking into account the size of the bathroom. Placing furniture with storage capacity will not detract from elegance. If you choose a suitable furniture, you can even verify that it is one more decorative element.

The use of organizers, which also have a mobile option, will allow them to be more flexible, more accessible and also facilitate cleaning. The organizers are also a fundamental element in order to maintain an order and an adequate distribution of the products, something that regardless of the size of the bathroom must be adapted to be included. “Perhaps it is as important how the furniture is dressed in the form of accessories and props, as the furniture itself” explains us José María Barros.

Choose a design according to your decoration





Bathroom design has traditionally been neglected. But now, the baths have regained prominence, becoming temples of well-being. In fact, the decoration of this room is gaining ground little by little.

The washbasin cabinet has the absolute leading role, and usually defines the decorative style that marks the rest of the elements. Modern, rustic, more classic furniture or in pure style vintage, there are infinite styles and ways to decorate. “Its color, arrangement or placement will create the axis to turn the rest of the bathroom into one style or another”, assures José María Barros.

Bet on resistant, durable and easy-to-clean materials





Sometimes we get carried away by aesthetics or by price, and we forget something fundamental: bathroom furniture is subjected to constant and intense use, already high humidity. And the quality of the materials is essential to ensure durability.

MDF front panels, covered by a melamine finish or a lacquer that protects their surface, PB side panels are some of the materials that Strohm Teka recommends us for the bathroom. In addition, cleanliness is one of the elements that we take into account when choosing materials. The easier it is to clean the surface, the better.

Adapt the furniture to the size of your bathroom





The size of the bathroom is key to planning its distribution to make the most of the space we have. In this sense, Strohm Teka explains to us that “If, for example, you have a small gap of 60cm, you need to make the most of the capacity with a floor-length cabinet or with 3 drawers on a suspended one, more visual but with less capacity.”

