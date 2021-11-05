4 Indian dishes you should try

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Indian cuisine contains recipes based on vegetables, rice, legumes and, to a lesser extent, meats. Without a doubt, the flavors that this region has are unique.

Indian food stands out for having a strong and spicy flavor in each of your recipes. While there are some of them that are better known than others, there is no doubt that there are 4 dishes from India that are really worth trying.

Thus, in each of these dishes there is an explosion of flavors that are achieved with the combination of spices and seasonings. If you want to discover what they are and the step by step of their elaboration, read the article that we leave you below.

Indian dishes worth trying

Another key feature of this kitchen is that there is a high use of vegetables, cereals and legumes. To a lesser extent, chicken and fish meat are used.

As they expose statistical data, India is where there is the highest proportion of vegetarians (35%) for reasons associated with religion. Hence the importance given to these food groups.

Added to that, this culture prohibits the consumption of beef because it considers the animal to be sacred. Thanks to them it is possible to obtain milk and carry out livestock work.

For this reason it is that in the typical dishes of India that we leave you next, cereals and vegetables stand out. To be able to do them, write down the ingredients and read the preparation procedure.

1. Indian Ratia

This recipe is a typical preparation of Indian cuisine and of various regions of Southeast Asia. It is used as a sauce for fresh foods. Combine yogurt with a vegetable and also include spices, oils, and herbs.

Ingredients

1 cucumber

1 pinch of salt.

1 fresh green chili

1 pot of natural yogurt.

3 fresh coriander leaves.

1/2 teaspoon of sugar.

The presence of vegetables is maximum in the cuisine of India. This particular recipe takes advantage of the cucumber.

Step by Step

First, wash and grate the cucumber . You don’t need to remove the peel. Drain with a colander, squeezing with your hands to release the liquid. Reservation.

. You don’t need to remove the peel. Drain with a colander, squeezing with your hands to release the liquid. Reservation. After that, wash the chili, remove the inedible part and chop finely.

Next, place the plain yogurt in a bowl and add the cucumber, the minced chili, the sugar and the salt. Mix with a spoon.

and add the cucumber, the minced chili, the sugar and the salt. Mix with a spoon. To finish, chop the coriander leaves and spread over the surface.

You can use this sauce when preparing it or keep it in the fridge for up to 4 days. It pairs well with roasted vegetables, meat, fish and fresh dishes.

2. Uttapam

This food is known as the Indian piza. In general, it is consumed in the southern zone and it has a slightly spicy flavor.

Ingredients

Ginger.

Salt to taste.

1/2 small onion.

2 coriander leaves.

1/3 green chili, chopped.

1 teaspoon of oil.

Water, necessary quantity.

1 cup of rice flour.

1 cup of lentil flour.

Step by Step

Place the two types of flour in a bowl and add a pinch of salt . Make a hole in the center and add water until a pancake-like batter forms.

. Make a hole in the center and add water until a pancake-like batter forms. On the other hand, wash and chop the vegetables as finely as you can. Add salt and reserve.

Next, cook the dough in a pancake pan . To do this, put oil so that it does not stick, spread the vegetables and press with your fingers so that they adhere.

. To do this, put oil so that it does not stick, spread the vegetables and press with your fingers so that they adhere. Let it cook for 2 minutes, then carefully flip to cook 5 more minutes.

3. Chicken curry

The curry has nothing to do with the seasoning that has the same name. Actually, it is a vegetable stew with the broth obtained from chicken. This dish can be prepared with mild or spicy flavor, depending on taste.

Ingredients

1 onion.

1/2 tomato.

1 clove garlic.

1 pinch of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of oil.

1 teaspoon of cumin.

200 milliliters of coconut milk.

1 teaspoon of turmeric and cumin.

1 pinch of salt, pepper and ginger.

Step by Step

Dice the chicken breasts, add salt and pepper and cook in a frying pan with a drizzle of oil.

When they’re sealed, add the onion and minced garlic .

. After this takes color, add the chopped or processed tomato. Stir so it doesn’t stick.

Then add the rest of the seasonings while stirring.

Continue adding the coconut milk and ginger. Stir and cook for 15 minutes until it boils.

This curry is eaten with basmati rice, but it is also delicious with couscous, quinoa, and sauteed vegetables.

4. Lentil dahl

This dish, in addition to being exquisite, satiates because lentils provide protein and fiber. It also has a high percentage of iron. According to science, this legume is excellent to prevent anemia, malnutrition and improve intestinal transit.

Ingredients

1 sweet potato

2 onions.

1 carrot

2 cloves of garlic

Grated cheese to taste.

5 fresh coriander leaves.

1/2 pot of natural yogurt.

1 slice of fresh ginger.

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

1 cup of Turkish or classic lentils.

500 milliliters of vegetable broth.

Lentils provide iron and fiber. They produce satiety and contribute to the prevention of anemia.

Step by Step

It starts with peeling the sweet potato and dicing it. Let it boil for 15 minutes in a pot . Once tender, drain the water and mash with a fork until a puree forms.

. Once tender, drain the water and mash with a fork until a puree forms. Let it cool down, add the yogurt and salt; then mix and reserve.

On the other hand, chop the onion and carrot. Then place them in a saucepan with a drizzle of oil and sauté for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

While you wait, mince the ginger and garlic. Add them to the pot.

Also add the broth, tomato sauce and Turkish lentils. While you wait for it to cook, stir from time to time. After 10 to 15 minutes it will be ready.

While you wait for it to cook, stir from time to time. After 10 to 15 minutes it will be ready. Finally, serve on a plate, cover with the puree, add grated cheese to taste and decorate with the coriander leaves.

Try these exquisite dishes from India

There is no doubt that Indian gastronomy is varied and complete. Of course, if you are not used to spicy flavors, you can avoid using the strong seasonings that are in these recipes and prefer those that are mild and aromatic.

Now that you know how to make them, go ahead and prepare these Indian dishes. Discover the unique flavors that this kitchen has.

