We all know of some practices that help combat climate change or at least reduce as much as possible the footprint we leave on the environment. A common example is minimizing car use and opting for public transport, or avoiding cruise ships that are so polluting, but there are more measures that can be taken.

When it comes to taking action too there are some that can affect our diet And it is always good to know which foods cause more contamination for whatever reason, although sometimes you cannot avoid their consumption.

In Spain this issue has been debated because of some news that have come from the Ministry of Consumption, as with the same meat.



One of the most consumed foods in the world is rice. For a large part of the world’s population it is a staple in their diet, but it also requires enormous amounts of water to maintain rice fields.

Another very consumed, as reported in COPE, it is the cheese that “is the third largest producer of carbon emissions in the meat and dairy industry“, something very to take into account with this delight.

It seems that in recent years people have not stopped talking about avocado, a fruit that is not harmful when planted in a suitable environment, but whose transport is, since most of them come from the American continent.

Beyond debates, meat is highly polluting in all phases, from the livestock itself to the large amounts of water used to produce it. There are many people who have reduced their consumption for this and other reasons.