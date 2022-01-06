And we are not only referring to desktop computers, but we can find this application on mobile devices, tablets, video game consoles, etc. Its developers decided to make available a version of the program compatible with most operating systems and hardware products. But the secret of its success is not only there, but many other factors come into play here. For example, the reliability and stability that the software presents us in the reproduction of all types of content is also highly valued.

Nor can we forget that it is capable of reproducing practically all of the file formats related to both audio and video. To all this, we add the enormous number of functions that we have at our disposal to adapt the program to our needs. Therefore, it can be considered as an excellent solution for the reproduction of multimedia content valid for both novice and advanced users in these areas.

However, no program is perfect, so there are always functions or aspects that we could miss and that of course can be improved. This is precisely what we want to talk about next. Specifically, we refer to some of the functions and features that at this time we could be missing in VLC.