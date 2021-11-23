In addition to all the hardware that is part of our computer, the software that we install on it must be taken into account. Nowadays there are certain types of programs that cannot be absent such as a web browser, a multimedia player, an office program, a good antivirus.
We have saved this for the end because it is precisely what we want to talk about in these same lines. Based on the fact that security is increasingly important in the devices we use, having an antivirus is essential. This will help us to protect everything that we have stored in the disk drives of our PC. At the same time it acts as a filter now download new content from the internet, for instance.
Due to its enormous importance, the developers of this type of program in particular have not stopped improving their functionality over the years. And it is that we no longer only find an antivirus as such in most cases, but we also talk about complete solutions full of functions and protection tools. It is true that on certain occasions some of these may be useless, but there they are. In the same way, other of these functions integrated in the antivirus will allow us avoid installing and using other programs additional.
Be that as it may, there are some features that could be considered as basic and that cannot be lacking under any circumstances in any antivirus worth its salt. Apart from all this, there will already be additional functions, but there are some key points that we must demand from any solution of this type
Functions that you must demand from your antivirus
Of course, one of the key points when choosing an antivirus or another is the analysis that it carries out on its own. In fact, the most common in this case is that we have several options among which choose depending on type of scan that we want to carry out. This is a section that we should be able to customize to give priority to content analysis or the time spent in the process.
Many times we do not realize it, but many of the antivirus that we install on our computer are constantly working. Although this consumes certain resources of the PC, it should be considered as another basic aspect. And it is that being antivirus running in the background it is constantly alert in case we receive a suspicious email, open an infected USB memory, download a program with malware, etc.
And speaking of resources, another of the sections that we must take into consideration is that this security software does not leave us without RAM and CPU. There are some such solutions that running in the background consume too many resources of the equipment, which makes them practically useless. With this, what we want to tell you is that we must look for an antivirus with what is necessary for our needs. But at the same time you must consume as low as possible of these computer resources. Finally, we will tell you that a security solution ceases to be if it is not update periodically.
Here we are not referring to the program as such, but the constant updates that it should receive in the internal database of any antivirus. This enables the program to detect the latest malicious code found.