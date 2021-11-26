Cocktails are not a very traditional drink at Christmas, and that is precisely why they can serve to bring a bit of originality to Christmas Eve dinner, or Christmas and New Year’s Eve meal.

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a christmas food? Okay, forget about the heavy relatives and the ones you don’t get along with, and focus on the menu.

Hake, prawns, meats, nougat, cider, champagne … We rarely think about a cocktail. And precisely for that reason, it is an opportunity to surprise.

The cocktails They can be used to whet your appetite, to entertain when dinner is late, or to aid digestion after a binge.



We’ll see four cocktails with and without alcohol to surprise this Christmas.

They are simple to prepare, and are sure to attract attention and are a topic of conversation among diners.

Christmas mimosa

It’s one of the cocktails most consumed in the world, for its simplicity, and because it is really delicious.

It is mainly used for whet your appetite before meals, or to receive visitors.

Ingredients:

Mix the same amount of orange juice and cava or champagne, and ice is added.

It should be prepared when serving, and served in champagne glasses.

San Francisco cocktail

Christmas is a family holiday, so it’s not okay to leave your cocktail without children or people who do not drink alcohol.

The Web Direct to the Palate proposes the non-alcoholic San Francisco cocktail, a whole classic.

It is the most popular fruit cocktail in the world.

Ingredients:

15 cl of orange juice

3 cl of lemon juice

6 cl of pineapple juice

3 cl of peach juice

3 cl of grenadine

Ice

It is as simple as putting all the juices in a shaker, and serving in a tall glass, with ice.

It is a refreshing and very tasty cocktail, which can even be taken during a meal.

Old fashioned

The blog Pepebar, dedicated to the hotel and restaurant industry, proposes this personalized cocktail as tabletop drink, after the meal on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve.

Ingredients per person:

Ounce and a half (About 45 or 50 ml) of Whiskey

Angostura Bitter

Sugar

Cherry in syrup

Orange

It is prepared directly in the glass to be served.

We cast two tablespoons of sugar in the glass, and 6 strokes of bitter angostura.

We stir well, and we add the whiskey and ice.

We introduce a cherry, and a twist (a cut) of orange.

Coffee cocktail

Not all cocktails have to be alcohol or juice based.

East coffee cocktail from Iberochef, it is ideal for after lunch or dinner.

It is very easy to prepare.

Ingredients for each person:

20 ml of coffee

40 ml of liquid cream

40 ml of condensed milk

1 spoon of sugar

2 ice cubes

Ground cinnamon

In a blender glass we put all the ingredients, and mix them well. We use the blender because it is important that the ice is crushed.

Serve in a glass and sprinkle a little cinnamon on top.

Are 4 very easy Christmas cocktails to prepare, that will give an original touch to your family gatherings. Do you dare to try them?