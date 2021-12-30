Guarro is one of the most experienced women in the industry of supply chain in Mexico. He has a master’s degree in Supply Chain Management, along with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Prior to 3M, Guarro worked for important companies such as Merck, Sanofi, Monsanto and DuPont, occupying positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of Finance and Supply Chain. In 2017, she became the first woman in Mexico to receive the National Logistics Award.

Guarro joined 3M Mexico in 2017 as Director of Supply Chain. Later, she served as Director of Execution and Management of Corporate Affairs, and was responsible for successfully leading initiatives and projects considered by the company “of great impact”, such as the implementation of the labor reform in compliance with subcontracting and the strategy of return to employment. I work throughout Latin America.

Likewise, he served as diversity and inclusion leader at 3M, which is why the company ensures that it has “clear objectives” related to the inclusive commitments of the company, as well as a great interest in continuing to promote 3M’s objectives in terms of sustainability. through science.