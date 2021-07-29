The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) affirmed that more than 387 thousand companies will fall into illegality, because they encountered technical and operational difficulties to implement the new provisions of the Subcontracting Law, whose compliance date is August 1, 2021.

“We cannot reach August 1 in the current context that would make many companies fall into illegality and millions of employees lose their sources of income due to lack of political will,” said the body chaired by José Medina Mora Icaza.

The employers’ union stated that having a longer period will allow companies to comply with the provisions of the law and preserve the labor and economic stability of Mexican workers.

There is a refusal on the part of the deputies and senators of the PAN, PRI, PRD, PT, PVEM, Morena and Movimiento Ciudadano to hold an extraordinary period of sessions, where the proposal to extend the entry into force of these provisions of the Law is discussed. of Subcontracting, expressed the employer’s body.

“We consider it necessary that the coordinators of all the political forces represented in Congress reach agreements to hold an extraordinary period as soon as possible and analyze the problems that will be faced by maintaining August 1 as the date of entry into force of the reform in matters of outsourcing ”, he stated.

Coparmex made a call to the legislators of all the fractions, to the authorities linked to the reform to respond to the request of the business sector.

The deputies and senators must consider the complicated situation facing our country and reach agreements that allow all the inconveniences in the implementation of the Subcontracting Law to be corrected, which today cause the conditions for companies to comply with it not to be guaranteed, he added .

“We express the urgency of reaching a legislative agreement that allows companies to comply with their obligations, as well as we insist on our proposal so that the implementation time of the standard is extended to January 1, 2022,” declared Coparmex.

According to the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic, extending the term of entry into force of the reforms of the Subcontracting Law will allow the authorities to standardize the implementation in the public and private sectors.

“It will avoid that in a month we have to face a similar scenario of change to the transitory articles – as is being suffered today – for having set too short a time, as we pointed out with opportunity,” he said.

The conviction of the Mexican companies affiliated to Coparmex to comply with the Subcontracting Law and protect the family economy of the millions of workers that could be affected by the entry into force of this regulation, he added.

“We believe it pertinent to point out that the serious situation of uncertainty and uncertainty in which both companies and collaborators find themselves today has its origin in the fact that the authorities, mainly the SAT, did not listen to the request of the employer sector to establish a longer term with validity as of January 1, 2022, during the construction of the reform as if it was granted to the government ”, concluded Coparmex.