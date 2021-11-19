Preheat the oven to 180ºC and prepare a tray by greasing it or covering it with parchment paper. If the almonds are to be toasted, place them in a skillet without fat and bring to the fire, stirring well, until they begin to brown. Let cool.

Place the applesauce in a bowl and add the rolled oats, salt and cinnamon. Mix well until you have a homogeneous mass. Add the almonds and other ingredients to taste, if desired. The texture should be very moist, but we have to be able to form small portions without crumbling. Add more oats if necessary.

With the help of a couple of teaspoons, distribute the dough on the tray forming rounded cookies. If we make them thicker they will be more tender inside, and vice versa. Bake for about 10-13 minutes, until they are firm to the touch and have already browned well. Wait a few minutes out of the oven and remove from the mold with a spatula. Let cool on a rack.

Tasting

Are healthy apple oatmeal cookies They are a delicious snack perfect to have for breakfast or to take with you. Keep in mind that the flavor and sweetness is provided by the applesauce, so it is advisable to choose a quality one. If we want to avoid sugar at all costs, we must ensure that the one we buy is 100% apple, or we can make it ourselves by cooking or roasting the fruit.