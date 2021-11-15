LaSalud.mx.- In Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), it was estimated that in 2018 there were approximately 8.6 million people with a previous diagnosis of diabetes, in addition to During 2020, 151 thousand 214 deaths were registered throughout the country associated with this disease.

In addition to the complications that this affectation could bring to health, this disease has meant that people who suffer from it may have more severe complications from COVID: -119 if they have been infected. In addition, according to data from the Ministry of Health, in 2020, 37% of deaths from coronavirus were associated with some type of diabetes, which represented approximately 8,356 deaths.

Against this background, it is extremely important to have a comprehensive care that allows people to know more about this disease, have a timely diagnosis and have access to the necessary treatments for the control of diabetes, especially for those who have risk factors such as being overweight or obese, a family history of diabetes, prediabetes, and even being over 45 years old.

According to the National Institute of Health, the main recommendations to prevent this condition are focused on leading a healthy lifestyle, exercising consistently and keeping weight under control. It has been found that losing between 5% and 10% of weight, as well as maintaining a balanced diet could favor the prevention of diabetes, and even control it in case it has already been diagnosed.

It is also important that people know some diagnostic tests that allow knowing abnormal levels of glucose in the blood, as well as the need for a comprehensive management for diabetes in which patients can have control over glucose levels and nutritional support if required.

As part of the main challenges for the care of this condition in our country, it is important to promote the training of doctors who comprehensively care for the disease, in conjunction with the support so that multidisciplinary treatments are offered to patients.

Given that diabetes is a chronic and progressive disease, it is necessary to continuously search for new options that improve its global outlook. In this context, MSD reaffirms its commitment and effort to strengthen patient care through research, constant search, innovation and development of new treatment alternatives that improve the control of this disease around the world.

This November 14, the World Day to fight Diabetes, one of the diseases with the highest incidence and prevalence in the world. Its objective is to give visibility to the prevention, timely diagnosis and comprehensive care of this disease. From 2021 to 2023 the main theme for the commemoration will be “Access to diabetes care” to highlight the importance of patients having the necessary support and care, as well as a call for health authorities to increase efforts for your prevention and care.

RGP