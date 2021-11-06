Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer mortality in Latin America and the Caribbean, registering 86,627 deaths in 2020.

NON-smokers can develop it

“Lung cancer can develop in people with risk factors, adult ages, a family history of the disease, and smokers. As well as in people who do not present any of these characteristics ”, explained the medical manager of Lung Cancer of Roche Central America and the Caribbean, Yendry Rojas.

Through a press release, the doctor pointed out that there are various causes of the disease and although, in general, it is associated with smoking. In Latin America, 36% of people with this tumor never touched a cigarette.

“There is stigma and misinformation about the causes of the disease. So many non-smokers do not suspect that their symptoms may be due to this condition, “he said.

The leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers is exposure to household radon gas

He explained that the main cause of lung cancer in non-smokers is exposure to household radon gas. That is, radioactive gas of natural origin. Which, has a tendency to concentrate on the interiors of buildings such as homes, schools and workplaces).

“Also other external factors such as air pollution in the environment, the workplace and the home (example: wood smoke for cooking, chemical substances, among others.). The presence of arsenic in the water and being a passive smoker (increases the risk by 20%) ”, he specified.

OTHER FACTORS THAT TRIGGER IT

Rojas pointed out that lung cancer can also be caused by exposure to combustion gases or chemicals. As well as having undergone radiotherapy, genetic causes, having a family history of this type of cancer and racial genomes.

“Lung cancer has different challenges in its diagnosis. For example, many of the early-stage symptoms are mistaken for other respiratory illnesses and treated like other conditions. In addition, many patients who do not smoke do not suspect that this tumor could be the reason for what they feel ”, commented the doctor.

Mexico against lung cancer

Lung cancer represents an important challenge for public health as it is recognized as one of the main causes of death from cancer in Mexico and in the world.

In 2020, an incidence of more than 2 million cases of lung cancer in the world and around 1.8 million deaths from this cause was estimated.1 In Mexico, 7,811 new cases and 6,733 deaths from cancer were registered lung. 2

One of the reasons for its high mortality is its asymptomatic, “silent” characteristic in the early stages, which delays its detection. People who develop this pathology only go to the medical service until they are in an advanced period. Early on, this type of tumor is only diagnosed in 0.6 percent of cases; in locally advanced stage, 24 percentage points and about 65 percent in stage four or critical period.

More cultural information, accessibility to health services is still required

In our country, mortality trends from this cancer have decreased in different magnitudes and specific periods. From 1990 to 2016, the death rate dropped an average of 1.9% each year nationwide; this decrease varied between men and women (2.1% and 1.4% annually, respectively).

Despite this, more cultural information, accessibility to health services is still required. As well as environmental exposure that allows linking the effect of these factors in the development of this disease, to prevent its appearance in future generations.

Related Notes:

5 things you should do during medical residency

HPV Vaccine Reduces Cervical Cancer Rates By …

Impression in the medical world What makes a good CV?