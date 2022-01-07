35 Years of Castlevania: Konami Celebrates Belmont Anniversary ... With Sale of NFT

Konami celebrates 35 years of Castlevania with a series of NFTs in its official store. We tell you all the details, in this note!

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, one of the most influential sagas in the history of video games in the metroidvania genre, Konami published a series of NFTs on its official website: they are now available to buy anywhere in the world.

Castlevania NFT: Konami’s celebration for the Dracula saga

Early today and without warning Konami, the company that owns major licenses in the video game industry as Metal Gear Solid, Against, Silent hill or Castlevania, published an NFT series to celebrate 35 years of life of the vampire saga. In this case, the NFTs are illustrations and short videos of iconic moments from the first installments, with a transition animation that loops through each fragment.

Just in case, we remind you that NFTs are a way to carry out transactions of physical or virtual items with a unique identifier all over the world: in this way, when you buy one of these items, you make sure that you have an unrepeatable version, at least in blockchain terms, because the Konami mentions that there is a possibility that “Resell similar NFTs tied to the same game title.”

At the moment, the company did not announce any other kind of celebration for the saga Castlevania. The last canonical installment was Castlevania Lords of shadow 2 from Mercury Steam, the creators of Metroid Dread, with launch in the distant 2014. It was also not confirmed if they will launch NFT of other of their franchises, much less if they will revive some of them, such as Silent hill or Metal Gear Solid, which received numerous reports of remakes in development in recent months.

Companies like Ubisoft are already riding the wave of NFTs with a specific platform, while Square enix Y EA confirmed that the future of video games (or at least their video games) is in the NFT ecosystem.

