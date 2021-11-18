The ComputerHoy.com technology news roundup begins. The ideal place to catch up on everything important that has happened in the last few hours.

Apple surprises everyone by announcing that will allow users to repair iPhones at home, and will even sell parts and spare parts.

Fast charging at 100W is the new Holy Grail: OPPO, realme and OnePlus are working on it.

What is safer, make a Bizum, or a transfer? We explain it to you in one of the news.

Technological news

Apple is swerving its repair policy and will now allow users to repair their equipment at home. Read the news

Spotify launches a subscription for podcasts that will allocate the funds in an integrated way to the creators. Read the news

What is safer: Bizum or transfer?. Read the news

Aldi asks customers to return a product based on microbiological criteria. Read the news

Mobile phones

The emojis reach the states of Instagram in its new update. Read the news

Samsung could launch a folding mobile that combines the formats of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. Read the news

The race for fast charging has new competitors: OPPO, realme and OnePlus prepare mobiles capable of charging more than 100W. Read the news

Forget about redoing a voice message on WhatsApp: you can now pause and resume recording on iOS. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Razer Pro Type Ultra, a mechanical keyboard to work with? Read our analysis and opinion

How to mine Shiba Inu without spending a euro with an old laptop that you no longer use. Read the news

Lifestyle

When does Black Friday 2021 start on Amazon? These are the key dates. Read the report

Moto Watch 100, this is the new Motorola smartwatch that renounces Wear OS. Read the news

Lidl launches an important announcement about its Monsieur Cuisine kitchen machines. Read the news

The OCU denounces the scam of olive oils that pose as extra virgin and you can buy at the supermarket. Read the news

Huawei Watch Fit New, the renewal of your most economical smartwatch. Read the news

Vibration cleaning: the latest for cleaning glass, ceramic and smooth surfaces comes to LIDL. Read the news

Tricks (and things to avoid) to get the most out of your fryer without oil. Read the news

The perfect homemade product to disinfect and clean your washing machine effortlessly and avoid bad odors. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Netflix has launched the website that you will visit when you don’t know what to watch. Read the news

A new streaming platform has started stealing series from Netflix. Read the news

Tiger King returns ready to blow you away again. Read the news

There is already a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and it is all the spectacular we wanted. Read the news

Guide to buying a gaming PC: tips and everything you need to know to avoid making mistakes. Read the news

The cloud game launches today on all Xbox consoles. Read the news

Motor

Signs that according to the DGT indicate that you should stop driving. Read the news

Tesla Model 2: this could be the electric ‘mini-car’. Read the news

Prepare the portfolio: the DGT in favor of one of the government’s most controversial measures. Read the news

Best Bluetooth transmitters for your old car radio. Read the report

Science and culture

Beware, these everyday habits are damaging your brain. Read the news

Resin is the new ecological oil to make biodegradable plastic, and Spain is the leading European power. Read the news

This NASA website allows you to observe the Earth from space and discover what our satellites do. Read the news

Morning coffee helps prevent all of these diseases, according to new studies. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

They turn a missile silo into a luxury resort where you can be locked up for up to 5 years. Read the news

Author Clock, the clock that tells the time using literary quotes. Read the news

Lidl sells a strange and practical advent calendar that you have probably never seen. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!