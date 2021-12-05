343i to add more playlists to Halo Infinite multiplayer before the end of the year

Just a few days to go Halo Infinite full multiplayer release (as well as their campaign), and 343i has promised to add more playlists, something that players have been requesting in droves. Among the most requested modes are SWAT and Fiesta. So far, Halo Infinite’s early multiplayer launch has proven to be a success, with more than 200,000 players testing the game since it became available last month.

Among other things, Xbox gamers have asked 343i for a how to disable the cross-play feature from Halo Infinite, which queues PC and console gamers together. The complaints allegedly stem from the number of cheaters coming from PC. The good news for 343i is that it has been working to improve the multiplayer experience of Halo Infinite, both with the battle pass and now with the game modes.

343i will add more playlists to Halo Infinite multiplayer

Halo Community Manager John Junyszek has posted a tweet revealing that 343 Studios is currently working on the Adding New Playlists to Halo Infinite Multiplayer, which include Tactical Slayer (SWAT), Fiesta, and Free-For-All a Halo Infinite. Although the playlists will not be available when the game launches on December 8, 2021, the studio is working on their arrival before the end of the year.

Halo Infinite multiplayer impressions [Gameplay]

According to Junyszek, 343 Studios is planning use game events to test new game modes before officially adding them to the playlists. One example is Halo Infinite’s first limited-time event, called Fracture: Tenrei, which was based on the Party mode. Junyszek added that the company will also monitor the health of the playlists after Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT) and Free-For-All become available and make any necessary adjustments.