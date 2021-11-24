343i talks about the delay of Halo Infinite

The delay of Halo Infinite it was definitely the hardest hit the new generation of consoles received Xbox last year. What would initially be a launch title for the Series X | SIt ended up being a delivery that would arrive a year later on these new platforms. 343 Industries knows this delay was difficult, but is proud of the decision to Xbox for having prioritized the user experience.

Talking with IGN, Joseph Staten veteran of Halo, explained that there was a lot of pressure to launch the game on time, but upon the reception he got with the first look at his gameplay, they knew they had to do something about it.

“There was enormous pressure to deliver. And I think it’s an incredible example of Xbox leadership in doing the right thing for the fans, for the gamers, even if it hurt. And yes, there were consequences to pay for that. But it was a decision where we 100% thought about putting gamers first, and I’m proud of the studio and Xbox for making that decision. If we do not maintain a high standard, if we do not commit ourselves to excellence and if we do not commit ourselves that every time we launch something that meets our clients’ expectations, and ours, then we are not doing our job well. “

Staten He added that another of his main goals was to end the game in a healthy way for the team, and prepare them to fully enter the Halo Infinite aspect as a service game. Although Infinite Available next month, it won’t debut with many of the series’ classic features. For example, the Co-op campaign and Forge mode won’t arrive until mid-2022 at least.

Halo Infinite arrives on Xbox consoles and PC on December 8.

Editor’s Note: Well, it was quite unfortunate that Infinite was delayed for a whole year, but I think that ultimately we will have a product that will eventually meet, and perhaps exceed, the expectations of the community. In the meantime, remember that you can now enjoy its multiplayer section completely free.

Via: IGN