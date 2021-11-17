While the launch of the multiplayer Halo Infinite A couple of days ago it was something that very few expected, 343 Industries is still treating this section as if it were a beta. This means that developers still need to fine-tune various details., but the player’s progression will be preserved even after this period.

Via the Halo Waypoint blog, Joseph Staten, Creative Director of Halo Infinite, noted that the multiplayer is treated as a beta, because it is still possible to find some bugs and glitches. However, considering that the team expects a large number of players from next month, releasing this section early will help them prepare. This is what he mentioned:

“Our previous multiplayer technical tests contributed greatly to testing our services and infrastructure in battle. However, as we prepare for a significant increase in the number of players launching into Halo Infinite on launch day, December 8, we want to ensure that all of our systems are ready to go. While you may experience some bumps and bugs during this beta period, this marks the official start of Halo Infinite Season 1, with all of the Day One maps and modes enabled, as well as the full Season 1 Battle Pass. “

Although we are still in the beta period, the first season of Halo Infinite it’s up and running, with all the maps and modes available. Along with this, it was mentioned that all those who join this multiplayer before November 23, will receive a special content pack. After this date, the first major event, known as Fracture: Tenrai, will begin

The first season of Halo Infinite will end until next May 2, 2022. This period was originally going to be three months, but the developers decided to extend it to add enough content for the second season. Here’s what Staten had to say about it:

“We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give us more time to ensure that Season 2 meets our high quality standard and so that we can finish the development of Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.”

The campaign of Halo Infinite It will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8. In related topics, the multiplayer had up to 162 thousand concurrent players in its first hours. Similarly, 343 Industries has responded to complaints about the battle pass.

Editor’s Note:

It is strange that this section is still referred to as a beta, especially considering the great reveal it had. However, in just a couple of weeks we can finally say that this is the end result. The only thing that matters right now is that 343 Industries is able to listen to the fans and their complaints.

Via: Halo Waypoint