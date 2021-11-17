343i Responds To Complaints About Halo Infinite Battle Pass

Halo Infinite multiplayer just debuted yesterday, but the community already has several complaints about it. In particular, the vast majority of them are related to the progression system for the Battle pass of this online section, but stay calm, that 343 Industries promised to do something about it.

Brian Jarrard, community director of Halo Infinite, published in his account Twitter a message in which he thanks fans for taking the time with their feedback on the game, while at the same time ensuring that they are already investigating the topic of progression:

“Thanks to everyone who has tested the Halo Infinite beta so far. Just so you know, the team is researching the Battle Pass progression and gathering information from yesterday’s sessions, and we’ll share what’s new when we get it. Please keep sending us your feedback and raise the flags as you see them. “

Prior to its launch, 343i mentioned that the progression in Battle pass of this game would be in constant evolution, so fans can rest easy knowing that things will change in the future.

Halo Infinite will debut next December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: This matter aside, it is truly impressive how well the servers have performed since their launch 24 hours ago. Normally we are used to multiplayer games debuting with certain problems, but that was not the case here.

