343i recommends not using Quick Resume on Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite It is finally available worldwide, which means that many fans have already got their hands on the campaign for this highly anticipated title. As you probably already know, it is possible to unlock cosmetic accessories for the multiplayer in his story mode, but 343 Industries warns that there is a problem related to the function Quick Resume from Xbox Series X | S, and they recommend not to use it for now.

Brian Jarrard, dCommunity Director of Halo Infinite, warned that some of the cosmetic items for the multiplayer that you unlock in the campaign may not appear in the menu if you are offline or disconnected from services, something that usually happens after having used the Quick Resume.

The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics you’ve earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you! (2/2) – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) December 8, 2021

The good news is that its authors are aware of this problem and are already working on a solution. In fact, all those objects that you unlock will be added later to your inventory, that is, this bug will not take away those that you have already collected. In the meantime, he suggests not using the Quick Resume and make sure you stay connected when venturing into the single player campaign.

To who Atomix our review of Halo Infinite and here you can know our opinions about the new exclusive of Xbox.

Editor’s note: Fortunately, it is a minor problem, which although it is affecting a certain number of users, at least it will have a solution. 343i did a great job polishing this game, and that one-year delay certainly helped deliver an experience worth playing and remembering for many years to come.

Via: Twitter