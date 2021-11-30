343i is already working on the Halo Infinite Battle Pass

There is no doubt that Halo Infinite It has been one of the best received games by the community this year, and the vast majority agree that its gameplay is extremely fun. Sadly, the same cannot be said about his Battle Pass.

Since its multiplayer was launched several weeks ago, one constant criticism it has received has to do with how slow the progress of the game feels. Battle Pass. 343 Industries He already said that they are working on that, and they assure that it is a priority for the team.

Via Twitter, Jerry hook, chief designer at 343i, recognized that this specific point needs to be worked on:

“Yes, I’m still playing Halo and I feel everyone’s pain about the progression. We will be working on it next week and that will be a priority for my team. “

As you can see, Hook plans to solve this next week, so hopefully they manage to find a better long-term solution for gamers of Infinite.

Remember that Halo Infinite will be available on December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: And it is that yes, after having played Halo Infinite for a good amount of hours, it barely reached level 10 of the Battle Pass. I understand that it will never expire, but that is no reason for it to level up so slowly.

Via: Twitter