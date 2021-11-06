343i explains how the Halo Infinite Battle Pass will work

As part of an extensive interview with 343 Industries, we already know exactly how the Battle pass from Halo Infinite. Jerry Hook, lead game designer, and Chris blohm, lead designer of progression, were responsible for explaining this system to us.

To begin with, they explained that you can only have one battle pass active at the same time, so don’t expect to level up all of them at the same time. However, it will be possible to change the battle pass that you have active at any time, that is, there will be no type of limit. In the same way, they clarified that the battle pass that we saw in these multiplayer tests will not be the same as the final product.

About every 25% of the battle pass it will have some legendary cosmetic item on it. These will have special attributes or some kind of visual effect. And finally, they revealed that the rewards for events will be different from those of the battle pass, so you will have an incentive to participate in them.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: The fact that this Battle Pass never expires is extremely attractive to me, as having a time limit to complete them sometimes puts pressure on you to play, especially when there are only a few days left and you still have a lot of tiers to unlock. Hopefully this feature will be extended to other games.

Via: IGN