The first batch of invitations for the first beta of Halo Infinite have already been sent to various user groups in order to test the game for the first time. But it seems that there have not been a large number of guests, so many players have complained to the developer, so 343i Confirms Future Halo Infinite Betas Will Be Much Bigger.

This confirmation comes from the hand of Brian Jarrard, communication director of the study, who in a tweet has clarified that, although they know in 343i that there are many users who have been left out of the first beta, he asks for calm, since ensure that future betas will have a much larger number of users than that of this first test, something that should calm the waters after the disappointment of many users.

I understand it’s disappointing (heck, I NEVER get into closed ‘betas’ and the like) but we are planning for future flights that are larger in scope with even more Insiders being invited. Please hang in there and we greatly appreciate your interest and support! (7/8) – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) July 28, 2021

This first beta eIt will start on July 29, and will end on August 1. Whoever wants to sign up for the next ones, can use this link to enter the program Halo Insider. Hopefully there will be many more in the future, so that the wait for this Infinite is much more enjoyable.