It looks like, 343 would be working on a new Halo project. At least this is what Windows Central editor Jez Corden reported on the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast last Friday night.During the last part of the show, Corden suggested that the project would be related to Halo, but did not elaborate. The idea of ​​a new Halo seems pretty crazy, with a lot of work ahead with Halo Infinite.

We must not forget that at launch the option of the cooperative campaign will not be available nor the Forge mode, and that must be added to the fixes that have been planned for multiplayer, and that as already said, this will even delay the arrival of the two mentioned functions. Could 343 really be working on a new Halo project?

The Jez Corden’s words seem pretty definitive. He does not claim to state he simply believes 343 would be working on a new Halo project. No, his concrete words are that he knows that they are working on a project other than Halo Infinite. It is not the first time that this rumor is working. At the beginning of this year, 343i denied he was working on a new Halo Wars game, something that many fans regretted.

In the words of the study, they couldn’t put in the time and attention they would need to offer updates and additional content for the Halo Wars franchise. No one knows, then, what this new Halo project could be related to. In any case, it is likely a long way off.