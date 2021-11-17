The beta of Halo Infinite Multiplayer Now Available along with your Halo Infinite Battle Pass. It was surprisingly released several weeks earlier than expected, and while fans seem to be enjoying the game from a gameplay standpoint, the game’s battle pass progression has drawn some criticism. It appears that Halo Infinite Battle Pass does not reward matches, medals, or performance.

Instead, the Halo Infinite Battle Pass limits all progression to completing challenges daily and weekly. While it sounds good in theory, many of the game’s weekly challenges are incredibly specific, like killing an enemy Warthog or killing enemies with a specific type of weapon. The important news is that both Joseph Staten and Brian Jarrard have thanked fans via Twitter for the feedback.

Will there be future changes to the Halo Infinite Battle Pass?

As he said Staten, thanks to the feedback from the fans, 343 Industries is taking a closer look at the Halo Infinite Battle Pass, which will help to improve it to satisfy the fans. And it is that some kind of improvement is really needed. Well, although players can skip challenges with perks that are earned in the battle pass, there is still the possibility of receiving an even less attractive challenge than the previous one. Completing all the weekly challenges is also tied to receiving special cosmetic rewards.

This is how you can get the samurai armor in Halo Infinite

Weekly challenges wouldn’t be a big deal if players could consistently progress through the Halo Infinite battle pass by doing daily challenges, but that’s not the case either. Daily Challenges Start Simple, but they increase the number of games required as you play in a short period of time. This means that once you have played more than a few hours on any given day, your progression stops. There’s no question how important 343 Industries’ message is.