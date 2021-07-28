It seems that we are finally on the final stretch before the release of Halo Infinite. At the moment, everything is underway for the start of the technical demo that will begin tomorrow for those who are lucky enough to receive an invitation. These are already being sent to some players, so we recommend you pay attention to your email.

As for the demo itself, until now we did not know many details about it, however today we have been surprised with that 343 Industries to Show a Presentation on the Halo Infinite Tech Demo Today.

The news has been shared through the Official Twitter of Halo. In it, they comment that they will carry out a stream in which 343 Industries developers plan to comment on the technical demo, what it will consist of and what are the steps to follow in the event that you are lucky enough to be selected for participate in it.

This presentation will take place tonight at 23:00 (Spanish time). You can see it through the twitch channel Halo official or your Youtube channel

We can’t wait to find out what new details the Halo Infinite tech demo will bring us. The title still does not have a confirmed release date, but according to Phil Spencer it will come out before the end of the year.

