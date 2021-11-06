343 Industries has revealed details of the season 1 of Halo Infinite Battle Pass. In a new interview, 343 Industries has confirmed that players will be able to unlock flaming helmets and other cosmetic items that fans will love. The news comes after it was discovered that some might be playing before launch day, as a Reddit user found an early access digital package for Halo Infinite on the Microsoft Store.

Meanwhile, 343 Industries has recently shown more multiplayer action of the next shooter, highlighting a new map and a returning game mode. As part of an IGN First production, in addition to the Halo Infinite Battle Pass, 343 Industries unveiled Halo Infinite footage from the Streets multiplayer map along with Oddball mode, giving fans plenty of time to see the arena and what it will look like when the game launches in December.

Halo Infinite Battle Pass Plans

Information about the Halo Infinite Battle Pass has been revealed in an interview from IGN with 343 Industries Chief Designer Jerry Hook and Progression Lead Designer Chris Blohm. According to the two developers, the first season of the battle pass will include a helmet on fire in the style of Halo Reach. The interview has also revealed that there can only be one active battle pass at a time, although it can be changed at any time.

They further confirmed that the Halo Infinite Battle Pass included in recent tests are not representative of what will be included in the full release and that each quarter of Each Battle Pass will include a Legendary cosmetic. These special items are related to specific canonical characters and may have special attributes or effects that can be seen in the game. Lastly, the interview revealed that event rewards will be part of a separate system from the Battle Pass.