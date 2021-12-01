We have our Spartan targeting the arrival of Halo Infinite’s campaign mode in December, but for now the multiplayer games are easing the wait. 343 Industries has early launched this mode that brings together thousands of players every day.

However, the complaints about the progression of the battle pass have not finished satisfying the community. The criticism about the slowness in increasing the experience They have been constant and finally the developer has taken the appropriate measures. This is how John Junyszek, community manager at 343 Industries, explains the changes.

1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th + Game = 50XP We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day. – John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

Therefore, this fix is ​​intended to reward those who play a few games each day and with only six games we will be able to accumulate up to 1,000 XP. This means that it will take much less time to climb to the next level of the battle pass, since until now it was necessary to play 20 games.

Weekly objectives were tied to specific modes and the base 50 XP for each game seemed really low. These changes are coming to the servers today, so it will not affect us when downloading any patch. Of course, the study indicates that they continue to work on improving the multiplayer experience of Halo Infinite.