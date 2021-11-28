The next possible game of Halo has been leaked by a well-known leaker of Xbox. Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t include any important details, not a word about when the game will launch, or even what platforms it will be on, but it may be released for Xbox One , Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC.

According to a new report, 343 Industries has been working on some kind of Halo spin-off game in conjunction with the development of Halo Infinite. In other words, the next game in the franchise will not be Halo 7, or whatever the next installment is called. As for the information, it comes from a trusted and reputable source on Xbox, Jez Corden, who released the scoop during a recent episode of the The Xbox Two podcast.

What is this Halo game, Corden does not say. It doesn’t look like it’s the next major installment in the series, which means that many fans of Halo they are speculating what it will be Halo Wars 3, and this is possible, but that would probably mean that 343 Industries I’d be working with a joint developer on the project like it was with Halo Wars 2.

Interestingly, if this is true, it raises questions about the future of Halo Infinite. If 343 Industries is going to keep the promise it made with Halo Infinite and if it is going to compete with the other titans in space, it will need a great team to back it up, not just a portion of 343 Industries.

With that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt as this is unofficial variety information and is also subject to change. However, the source in question is pretty reliable, and of course a new Halo game from 343 Industries is unavoidable.