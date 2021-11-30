The community of PC and Xbox gamers is enjoying the arrival of the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite, although there are only a few days left to enjoy the long-awaited campaign and the new adventures of the Master Chief on both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One as on PC, in addition to being available the same day of launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Something that has surprised us is that, regarding the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, it will also be available on December 8, 2021, although we can already enjoy it thanks to the beta, which is active for all players.

Without a doubt, this year 2021 has been very important for 343 Industries and Microsoft, since the transformation of Halo Infinite both in its campaign mode and in multiplayer mode, has been brutal.

So now, while we wait for December 8, Halo Infinite has received two spectacular new live action trailers, as shared by HALO through its official YouTube channel.

Halo Infinite Gets Two Spectacular New Live-Action Trailers

The first trailer shows us the conflicts throughout the history of mankind and the rise of heroes in the context of the battle of the Master Chief. The second trailer for Halo Infinite is the most spectacular, being the continuation of the first.

In this new CGI, we see the Master Chief doing what he does best, eliminating his enemies, the Exiles, in different ways, such as with the powerful gravity hammer of an exiled soldier, something that we can do in the game. Without a doubt, the promotion of Halo Infinite is being more than excellent.