The out of stock graphics cards It is so dramatic that in the United States they are being stolen from the PCs on display.

Technological news

These would be all the smartphones that will be presented in the first week of January 2022. Read the news

CES 2022 suffers more cancellations and the industry is already looking towards the Mobile World Congress 2022 in February. Read the news

TikTok knocks down Google for the first time: The most visited website of 2021. Read the news

They hack into an HP data center to mine cryptocurrencies, and they manage to earn more than 100,000 euros. Read the news

Fired! Dridex malware impersonates your company and sends you a dismissal email to infect you. Read the news

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best fitness and sport devices. Read the news

Mobile phones

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would have more RAM than any previous iPhone. Read the news

Now you will be able to filter nearby businesses on WhatsApp so that you can find your favorite company. Read the news

How to check the battery status of a Xiaomi mobile without installing anything. Read the tutorial

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger Review for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Read the report

Methods to view Instagram Stories in incognito mode. Read the tutorial

Control your Android mobile without touching it, with gestures of your face. Read the tutorial

Android applications that will make you change the way you use your smartphone. Read the report

How to record a video call on an iPhone. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

In the US stores they are closing the display PCs with ropes and locks so that the GPUs are not stolen, due to the lack of stock. Read the news.

We thoroughly tested the Huawei MateBook 14s laptop. Read our analysis and opinion

Lorem ipsum … how to get dummy files for testing in all formats. Read the news

We tell you what we think of this laptop to study and work, LG Gram 16Z90P (2021). Read the analysis

LG patents a laptop with touch panels on both sides of the keyboard. Read the news

If you are a photo editor, we have bad news if you have Windows 11. Read the news

Lifestyle

Amazon has trouble holding users’ attention when chatting with Alexa. Read the news

There is no trace of Spotify HiFi, why hasn’t high-quality audio reached Spotify yet? Read the news

How to program Alexa to do what you want when it hears a sound. Read the tutorial

After Christmas, the Kings: 15 gifts that arrive on time and cost less than € 100. Check the list

Guide and advice to buy an ironing mannequin and not to iron a shirt again. Check the guide

Leisure and gaming

Some Google Pixels cannot play HD content on platforms like Netflix and this is the reason. Read the news

We have put the OnePlus Buds Z2 noise-canceling headphones to the test. Read our analysis and opinion

Download Control for free and keep it forever, it has won numerous Game of the Year awards. Read the news

Games to play after a family lunch or dinner. Read the report

Motor

He destroyed his Tesla Model S with 30 kilos of dynamite when he saw the 21,000 euro bill for repairing the battery (video). Read the news

Science and culture

They invent a roof covering that repels heat in summer, and traps it in winter. Read the news

They discover a new type of storm called Atmospheric Lake, it can create pools of 1,000 kilometers in diameter. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Sverd i fjell, Swords in the Mountain, what this Norwegian monument that looks like something out of Game of Thrones means. Read the news

Control Google’s artificial intelligence to sing personalized Christmas carols with its jelly balls. Read the news

