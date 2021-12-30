This is the summary of current news from ComputerHoy.com. Every morning at 6:30 a.m., so you can catch up over breakfast or during work break.

Elon Musk has revealed who he is, in his opinion, the inventor of bitcoin. And major research agrees with him.

Many users are detecting unauthorized access to your accounts, and accuse the password manager LastPass, which denies it.

NVIDIA has paid billions of euros extra to make sure the semiconductors of your RTX 4000 graphics cards. And we already know who is going to pay for all that: us.

Technological news

Samsung's app store is not as secure as it should be and would be full of malicious apps.

The HDMI format gets tangled up: HDMI 2.1a standard announced, to make things even more messy.

Communication mediated by AI and algorithms that seek to help us be kinder to others.

Elon Musk Reveals Who The Inventor Of Bitcoin Is, And Top Researchers Agree.

Vote for your favorite products, services and brands in the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards.

Cryptocurrencies: the money revolution that can stay with us in a few years.

LastPass accused of having suffered a possible master password leak.

Mobile phones

The latest rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a surprising storage capacity.

Instagram may change completely in 2022 and the big bet of the social network will be the Reels.

2 TB microSD cards: many mobiles support them but nobody can buy them, why?

OPPO could be preparing a device with a screen on the back just like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Simple settings that will make your iPhone more secure and that hardly anyone activates.

Apple Music keeps its word and updates its entire catalog with the songs in high quality without loss.

Computers and tablets

An i5 beating an i9: Intel's 12th Gen destroys the previous generation.

The cost of the semiconductor crisis: NVIDIA pays billions of euros to secure the RTX 4000 generation.

How to write by voice in Windows 11 without having to type anything.

Lifestyle

If you are fed up with spam, we give you some tips to get rid of this annoyance.

Why Bitcoin Hasn't Hit the Promised 100,000 Barrier in 2021 – Will it Be able to Get There in 2022?

How is the Sony WF-C500 wireless headphones like?

What is the best way to pay from your mobile in 2022.

Healthy drinks easy to make at home that help you lose weight and lose weight.

The OCU chooses the best supermarket roscón de reyes in 2021 and the result is disappointing.

Leisure and gaming

The Witcher will not go beyond the books, according to its showrunner.

The director of Don't Look Up explains the final three? from the Netflix movie.

The second season is not even confirmed and The Squid Game is already negotiating a third season.

Motor

If you have some of these phones, forget about Android Auto forever.

How to know if you can avoid a traffic ticket by default.

The new Traffic Law will add these new regulations on March 21, 2022.

Which has priority? A review of the DGT signs that every driver should do.

Science

It's back to class: researchers discover a hitherto unknown part of the human anatomy.

These diseases are related to poor oral health.

If you have had coronavirus you should also change the head of your toothbrush.

The curiosities of the day

The best alternatives to grapes for the end of the year.

Nissan's autonomous chair for queuing.

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!