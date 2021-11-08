Welcome to the early morning tech news roundup. We started the week with strength and renewed energy.
Telegram goes launch a subscription service to remove the ads from the big channels.
BMW has announced that numerous car models manufactured starting next week, will not have a touch screen due to the semiconductor crisis.
Do not miss the reviews of the smartphones Realme 8I, Redmi 10, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite New Edition, and the Samsung Galaxy A52S. We also have reports such as the 9 smart devices you should have in your bedroom, hot air heater buying guide, 10 tricks to get the most out of Gmail, the best Disney movies +, and much more.
Technological news
Experts get wet: how far will the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum go? Read the news
Dark mode arrives in Windows 10’s search engine, and that’s what it looks like. Read the news
Telegram will launch a subscription service to disable ads on large channels. Read the news
This is how the Communities that will come to WhatsApp and that are inspired by Slack and Discord work. Read the news
Back to the past: BMW will launch some models without a touch screen, due to the semiconductor crisis. Read the news
Mobile phones
Realme 8i, the best mobile under 200 euros? Read our analysis and opinion
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite New Edition, where does it fit? Read the analysis and opinion
Xiaomi and Motorola would launch high-end phones with Snapdragon 898 before the end of 2021, and one of them is the Xiaomi 12. Read the news
Redmi 10, the last Redmi entry phone of the year? Read our analysis and opinion
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, analysis and opinion. Read the report
Computers and tablets
How to factory reset Windows 11 in 30 seconds. Read the news
Fix Windows Update problems and errors in Windows 10. Read the tutorial
So you can check if you have problems with RAM in Windows. Read the tutorial
The 10 tricks to get the most out of Gmail on your computer. Read the report
Lifestyle
Chargers and rechargeable batteries: buying guide to save and help the environment. Read the report
No more yelling at children when they make a lot of noise: this lamp does it for you. Read the news
This is the ideal temperature for your fridge: safe for food and saves energy. Read the news
Beer Brewing Kits: Everything You Need To Know To Make Your Own Craft Beer At Home. Read the report
The 9 smart devices you should have in your room. Read the report
These solar panels are portable and perfect for generating your own electricity. Read the report
Everything you need to know before buying an electric screwdriver. Read the report
Guide and tips for buying a hot air heater. Read the report
Leisure and gaming
These are the 10 best Disney + movies according to the most prestigious ranking. Read the report
Stranger Things 4 releases a trailer in Spanish, release date and episode titles. Read the news
Tech series you can devour this weekend on HBO Max. Read the report
Nintendo reveals the age of Nintendo Switch players, and 41-year-olds outnumber minors, among other curiosities. Read the news
Motor
This new technology will allow autonomous cars to see hidden pedestrians and cyclists. Read the news
Good news if you have already purchased the DGT V16 emergency light. Read the news
Science
Why the end of a volcano eruption cannot be predicted. Read the news
They discover that a natural plant from Samoa, used for centuries, is as effective as ibuprofen. Read the news
Create a new system that allows robots to manipulate thousands of objects with ease. Read the news
How we should prepare in case a power outage of hours, days or months finally arrives. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Discovered the mystery of the mummies of 4,000 years ago with modern clothes and hairstyles. Read the news
The Angel of the Knife, an 8-meter statue created with 100,000 knives from street violence. Read the news
This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!